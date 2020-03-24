Council member Malcolm Hamilton resigns before adjournment

Just as Tuesday’s City Council meeting was ending often embattled District 1 Council Member Malcolm Hamilton resigned saying his priority was his family.

Hamilton announced his resignation after taking issue with several items dealing with preparation for the coronavirus situation.

Hamilton asked if there would be any facilities that are willing to take people in if the coronavirus hits Odessa and overwhelms hospitals.

“I’m concerned about us and our preparation,” he said. He asked if hotels like the Marriott would accommodate sick patients if hospitals were to be overwhelmed.

A lot of these hotels,” he said, have Odessa citizens “money in their pocket and so I think it behooves them to show the people how much they’re appreciative of them by, if need be, stepping in should it get to that point.”

Mayor David Turner said that community officials have activated the Emergency Operation Center, which allows more federal and state money and equipment to come in.

“Unfortunately right now, they’re allocating tests and things like that for communities that have it,” Turner said.

Odessa City Manager Michael Marrero said that one hotel owner did reach out to the city to offer the use of one of their facilities if needed to help isolate people.

Hamilton said he was infuriated with the fact that, "We are lacking in a lot of areas where we should have already been caught up. However, the most affected by this will be the elderly,” he said. “Of course kids as well. Well, I know District one has a lot of those elderly people and a lot of those people are gonna need help. However, we seem to wanna pick and choose where we wanna allocate funds.”

Mayor Turner said, “No, we’re not picking and choosing.”

District 2 council member Dewey Bryant said that’s not what they are doing at all.

“You could believe what ever you think,” Bryant said. Hamilton said Bryant could think what he wanted as well.

Turner moved onto the Consent agenda and District 4 council member Tom Sprawls asked to pull the SOB ordinance from the consent agenda and city council voted to remove the utilities policy that would have prevented sexually oriented business employees from renewing or applying for their SOB license if they were late on their Odessa utility bill during the time of application. At-Large council member Peggy Dean who was outspoken against the utilities policy thanked the council for removing it before moving to motion.

All council members approved the SOB ordinance, but after removing the utilities policy.

They approved the other facets of the ordinance which will still extend the distance a SOB can be from a school or church from 600 feet to 1,500 feet and will require those SOB’s to have human trafficking signs in Spanish. They are already required in English.

Odessa Senior assistant City Attorney Dan Jones said that Billing and Collections is going try to put in a computer system at some point that will be able to read if a person has a water account and a permit. “Right now they have two programs,” he said. “And neither one of them talk.” Jones said that that this wouldn’t be just for sexually oriented businesses.

“Lets say if a builder comes in,” he said. “And they haven’t paid their water bill, well, we won’t give them a permit to build. Same thing with entertainer and non-entertainer,” he said.

Jones projected that it would be in around a year or two, but couldn’t be sure because it was more of a technology issue.

The City Council also extended the Mayor’s Declaration of Local Disaster from March 18, which Gov. Greg Abbott’s declaration holds precedent over. The mayor’s declaration will be in place until City Council terminates it even if that time comes after Abbott’s ends at midnight on April 3rd.

Before Turner entertained a motion to Adjourn, Hamilton said, “I’d like to announce something. I’d like to formally announce my resignation as of today. It’s been a pleasure serving with every one of you guys, but I feel like it is time to take care of my priorities which is my family and my children.”

Other action included:

CONSENT AGENDA

These items were previously discussed, and can be approved in one motion, unless a Council Member asks for separate consideration of an item.

Approved City Council minutes, March 10, 2020.

Approved City Council Work Session minutes, March 17, 2020.

Approved the request by MCM Properties Ltd. and MCM Properties II LLC, owners, to rezone from Light CommercialDrill Reservation (LC-DR) to Light Commercial (LC) approximately 13.5 ac. [four (4) drill sites] in Section 12, Block 42, T-2-S, T&P RR Co. Survey, Odessa, Ector County, Texas (northeast of the intersection of Tanglewood Ln. and E. 42nd St.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

Approved the rezone request by Leeco Properties, owner, LCA, agent, from Special Dwelling District-Drill Reservation (SPD-DR) to Special Dwelling District (SPD) on Lot 8, Block 14, Desert Ridge, 2nd Filing, Phase 3 (southeast of the intersection of Palo Duro Dr. and Boise Dr.) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

Approved the request by Wineglass Holdings, LLC, owner, for original zoning of Light Industrial (LI) on 24.29 ac. tract in Section 40, Block 42, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. (southeast of the intersection of W. Interstate 20 and S. County Rd. West) (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

Consider authorizing the City of Odessa Police Department to accept Texas Law Enforcement Officer Standards Education Funds (LEOSE) for $10,741.53. (Resolution)

PUBLIC HEARING

Amended the existing Odessa City Code Chapter 4 “Business Regulations”, Article 4-5 “Sexually Oriented Businesses” without the Utilities policy (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval.)

Approved the request by Tommy Pugh, owner, Odessa (Pugh) DTP, LLC, optionee, John Cowan and Associates, agent, for annexation and original zoning of Planned Development-Retail-One (PD-R-1) on an approximately 3 acre tract in Section 4, Block 41, T-2-S, T&P Ry. Co. Survey, Ector County, Texas (southeast of the intersection of Lagow Ln. and Faudree Rd.) (Ordinance - First Approval)

Authorized a Professional Services Agreement with Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc. and amending the budget for FY 2019-2020 in order to appropriate funds for the development of an Impact Fee Study related to Roadway, Water, and Wastewater Impact Fees for $181,000

Approved the Resolution extending the Mayor’s Declaration of Local disaster, declared on March 18, 2020.

Citizen comments on non-agenda items.

Adjourn