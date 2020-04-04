Arts community goes virtual for Arts Advocacy Month

Local arts agencies are facing a particular challenge this year as Arts Advocacy Month gets underway in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Randy Ham, executive director of Odessa Arts, said the organizations are committed to keeping the arts available to the public despite restrictions on public gatherings.

“Most of the organizations that need funds rely on performances and fundraisers and things like that to help keep their doors open,” Ham said. “Another thing that we noticed was that as people are sheltering in place, they’re reading books, they’re watching movies, they’re listening to music. They’re turning to the arts for comfort.

“We wanted to make sure that we helped remind people that we have arts agencies here who are missing them terribly and when this is all over to welcome everyone back to the museums, the theaters and the concert halls.”

Ham said the timing of the pandemic throws a kink into what has typically been the arts community’s prime fundraising season.

“April has been Arts Advocacy Month for a while for us,” he said. “That’s normally been when the arts agencies go to city council and thank them for funding the arts through the occupancy tax and things like that.

“This year was actually going to be a little bit more special because we had Randy Cohen from Americans for the Arts coming down to present the findings of our economic impact study. Once all the COVID-19 stuff started happening, we knew Randy wasn’t going to be able to come down to address the city council. We felt it was in everybody’s best interest to follow the shelter-in-place guidelines.”

To keep people engaged, Ham said, the arts community is taking a virtual approach.

“The Ellen Noël (Art Museum) is putting together some art lessons so you can not only look at art, but you can learn a new technique and create some art at home if you want to,” he said. “On top of that, many museums are offering virtual tours of the entire museum. You can go through the entire Philadelphia Museum of Art from the comfort of your home. Those are things that we’re highlighting.

“Then, of course, we have Artists in Residence, which is encouraging local artists to record a performance at home which they send in to us. It’s aired on KPEJ on the morning show first, then we post it online as well.”

With art being so wide-reaching across a spectrum of media, Ham said the virtual program will have something for everyone. Each week in the month will feature Monologue Mondays (theater), Impact of the Arts on Tuesdays, Wagner Noël Wednesdays, Museum Matters on Thursdays, Art Matters on Fridays, Public Art on Saturdays and World Art on Sundays.

“We’re trying to be a clearing house for everything,” Ham said. “There are a lot of self-started art projects that have been going on for at least a week. We wanted to recognize those organizations and those individuals. We’re trying to keep it general so people will know what to expect every day.”

The key, Ham said, is to remind people that a vibrant arts scene is as vital to society as other facets of life.

“All of these organizations are struggling — just as everyone else is — with things like what are they going to look like when this comes back,” Ham said. “Anyone that has an extra $5 to donate to the (Permian) Playhouse or the Ellen Noël or Odessa Arts, think of the arts organizations as much as you think of the West Texas Food Bank and the Red Cross and places like that.”