Enjoy Valentine’s Day with dinner, music and a show

West Texas Talent Entertainment is once again offering dinner and entertainment for Valentine’s Day, scheduling two performances of an original work titled “Shall We? or This is Not How it Happened in Sleepless in Seattle.”

The program is scheduled for 7 p.m. Feb. 14 and 15 at Dee’s Bistro and Grill, located at 622 N. Lee Ave. Tickets are 84.99 per couple and may be purchased online at west-texas-talent.ticketleap.com.

Citing the venue’s capacity of 54 patrons, West Texas Talent Entertainment director Daniel Ryan advises purchasing tickets early.

In addition to the meal and play, diners can also be serenaded at their tables.

“This is our second year presenting a show, music and dinner for Valentine’s weekend,” Ryan said. “We’ll have a list of songs you can request be sung either to your table or to your sweetheart from the list of singers. The theme is Music from the Movies, so most of the songs will be reflective of that. There will be newer songs to older, sentimental songs.”

Following the buffet-style meal, which Ryan said would offer a selection of beef, fish and chicken entrees, the show is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m.

“It’s a comedy show,” Ryan said, “called ‘Shall We? or This is Not How it Happened in Sleepless in Seattle.’ It’s about Brenda, who has come to New York — her parents have followed her — all she wants to do is meet her internet dream at the Empire State Building on Valentine’s Day. This would be the first meeting, and of course none of it goes the way it’s supposed to.”

The program is just one of several West Texas Talent Entertainment presents throughout the year, Ryan said.

“This is the only one where we do dinner and a show,” he said. “We do generally have a variety show about once a month. The first week of March, we’ll have special guest star Julie McCullough. She’s going to reprise her guest star role on ‘The Golden Girls.’

“It’s not often that you’ll find stars who will come and perform with you. They all want to do their own bit, but they won’t necessarily play with you. It gives our actors an opportunity to work with somebody famous.”

Ryan said most of the performers are local. Providing music will be Kaylee Cochran, Tasha Bone, Sonya Cortez, Prisila Hernandez and Reina Rey. Cast members for the play are Hiram Flores, Kelcie Cowan, Mino Cortez, Ryan, Lorrie Norris, Sonya Cortez and Karen Griffin.

“We’re in our 11th year of presenting shows,” Ryan said. “For the first 10 years, we operated the West Texas Talent Search, so we’d find people locally in the area who had talent. Pretty much all the singers are left over from doing the talent search, so I know a lot talented people that we have. The actors that we held auditions for just recently moved to town, so we added them to our troupe.”

While performing an original work for this program, Ryan said the company also counts established titles among its repertoire.

“We’ve done ‘Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter?’ and then we did ‘California Suite,’” he said. “In ‘California Suite,’ we had to change a little bit. The stage at Dee’s is really small, and if you have four people on stage, it’s crowded. We have to look for things that have just a few people.

“This one’s an original. We do, I’d say, half and half. Generally, long plays are easier to find. For stuff like the sketches, one of the troupe will write that.”