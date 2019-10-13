Quick Hits Oct. 13

Pumpkin Patch fundraiser

Belmont Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth St., has scheduled a Pumpkin Patch fundraiser event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, Oct. 21-26, 28-31, excluding Sundays.

There will be a variety of sizes and colors of pumpkins in this year’s patch as well as decorative gourds.

There will also be a free opportunity for photos in the patch.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y637j74n

Dia de los Heroes

Dia de los Heroes has been scheduled as part of Hispanic Heritage month from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin, 4901 E. University Blvd.

UTPB student RIchard Ortiz will be the speaker.

The UTPB Veterans Association will post the colors and UTPB Band will play the taps.

To add departed veterans, visit https://forms.gle/1JKujTdeqvhRRPNH9.

To verify a name is on the list please email artleal3@gmail.com .

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yynoymhd

Heritage Fair

Odessa College, 201 W. University Blvd., has scheduled Heritage Fair, as part of Hispanic Heritage Month, at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Learning Resources Center and the Rudy Acosta Pavilion.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y4hjg6ng

Meeting

Ector County Republican Women has scheduled a meeting at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Odessa Country Club, 1 Fairway Drive.

Featured guests are Texas Supreme Court Judges: Judge Jane Bland, Judge Bret Busby, and Judge Jeffrey Boyd; and Texas Criminal Court of Appeals Judges: Judge David Newell, Judge Bert Richardson and Judge Kevin Yeary.

A patron only meet and greet and photo session takes place at 10 a.m.

Reservations are required. Space is limited.

To RSVP or information, call 889-1204, 557-4244 or 528-2831 or go online.

ON THE NET

>> ecrwodessa.com

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS