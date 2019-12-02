Mission Center pairing with local churches

While the Permian Basin Mission Center is pairing with local churches in charitable drives to obtain necessities for its clients, more assistance is needed.

Pastor Hector Aguilar, executive director of the Permian Basin Mission Center, said the upcoming holiday season does alter the center’s short-term needs, but year-round necessities pretty much remain the same.

“Some of it’s dependent on the weather,” Aguilar said. “But a lot of things we need all year, like hygiene items, toothpaste, men’s and women’s deodorant, things of that nature. Those are the things we would need year-round.”

Among upcoming projects is a canned-food drive in cooperation with Second Baptist Church, which will accept donations for the Mission Center during the annual Live Nativity Tableau, which will be held Dec. 22-24.

Pastor Jackie Brem of Second Baptist Church said donors need only bring their contributions to the Nativity scene, where collection boxes will be in place.

“This year, we wanted to connect a mission with this,” Brem said. “We wanted to try to help out the Permian Basin Mission Center and help out the needs that exist in our community. People can come by and bring canned goods and drop those off.”

In addition to the food drive, Aguilar said, the Mission Center is partnering with Immanuel Baptist on a coat drive.

As the weather turns colder, Aguilar said, needs become more specific.

“One of the things that we really need right now is portable heaters,” he said. “You know, the ones that you can get at Walmart for $20-$25. We need a lot of them.

“All of our clients are low-income and a lot of them don’t have a place with HVAC systems. That’s something that we really need right now.

“Specifically for the winter time, the heaters like I mentioned, blankets. We need jackets of all sizes, men’s and women’s, kids and adults. Those are the things that are more geared toward the winter time.”

Aguilar said the Mission Center also has a need for items such as bras, underwear, socks and purses for women; shoe for boys and girls, both children’s sizes and toddlers, and “anything that has to do with men — jeans, long-sleeved shirts, underwear, any hygiene items.”

Aguilar said cash donations are always welcome.

“As a non-profit, we’re always needing donors to come on board financially,” he said. “That’s just something that nonprofits need.”

Aguilar said food and clothing assistance is available to persons in need during regular business hours at the Mission Center. Assistance covering costs of utilities or medication is available as resources permit.