  • November 29, 2019

MOSC holiday concert is Dec. 7 - Odessa American: Local News

MOSC holiday concert is Dec. 7

Mr. & Mrs. Claus headline the holidays

  • Sounds of the Season

    Courtesy photo

    Audiences will get to see a special performance by Santa and Mrs. Claus played by Odessa’s Scott and Nikki Windham during the MOSC Sounds of the Season concert.

If You Go
  • What: Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale’s Sounds of the Season.
  • When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7.
  • Where: Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.
  • Tickets: $30 to $50 with $17 student tickets at mosc.org or wagnernoel.com
Posted: Friday, November 29, 2019 3:30 am

MOSC holiday concert is Dec. 7

“Sounds of the Season” by the Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale is a Permian Basin holiday concert tradition.

Scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, the concert will feature holiday music, Christmas classics, majestic choir songs and caroling favorites. More than 200 musicians will perform under the baton of Music Director and Conductor Gary Lewis.

Sounds of the Season showcases the Symphony Orchestra, joined by the Symphony Chorale, Voices of the Permian Basin Youth Choir, Lone Star Brass, Permian Basin String Quartet and the West Texas Winds. Audiences will get an extra holiday treat with a special performance by Santa and Mrs. Claus played by Odessa’s Scott and Nikki Windham.

MOSC Executive Director Jeannette Kolokoff invites the public. “Patrons anxiously await this concert each season. Hearing holiday music performed by a professional orchestra will fill you with joy. We are very excited to have Santa and Mrs. Claus join us this season. It will be fun for the whole family!”

Concert tickets are $30-$50, Students are $17. Discounts are available for groups of 10 or more. Tickets can be purchased by calling 800-514-3849, online at mosc.org, or by visiting the Wagner Noël Box Office.

The MOSC Pops & Family series is presented by Lissa Noël Wagner with Frances Brown. “Sounds of the Season” is sponsored by Cimarex, Community National Bank, Concho, Shamrock Steel Sales Inc., Claire and Jim Woodcock.

