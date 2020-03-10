Courtesy Photo
OAT031120 Cirque 1.jpg
Dark, wicked show draws the crowd into a parallel world surrounded by monstrous creatures that amaze.
OAT031120 Cirque 4.jpg
Cirque Paranormal
OAT031120 Cirque 6.jpg
Cirque Paranormal
OAT031120 Cirque 5.jpg
Cirque Paranormal
SEAN SIMMERS
pn0828cirque
Cirque Italia presents the Paranormal Cirque , a crazy yet fun fusion between circus, theatre, and cabaret, all working in perfect harmony and resulting in the evolution of a show that takes you into a world of dreams..... or perhaps more accurately a world of nightmares and fantasies. Fear, amusement, and surprise are only a few of the ingredients from our potion we use to give you a mixture of emotions that will be impossible to forget. This is truly a Paranormal experience like no other. For more information visit August 25, 2018 Sean Simmers | ssimmers@pennlive.com PENNLIVE.COM PENNLIVE.COM
OAT031120 Cirque 2.jpg
Paranormal Cirque
Paranormal Cirque
Posted: Tuesday, March 10, 2020 12:26 pm
Dark, wicked show opens in Midland
oanews@oaoa.com
Odessa American
The Paranormal Cirque opens Thursday in Midland and continues through Sunday.
Press materials detail that the show was presented by the owner of Cirque Italia. Paranormal Cirque premiered in June of 2018 in the United States and since has garnered rave reviews.
The show is scheduled at the parking lot of the Midland Park Mall at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday and at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
The show, press materials detail, allows audience members to fall into a parallel world and end up surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents that amaze with the circus arts.
A few of the circus arts you can expect to see in this new production include the Wheel of Death, mystifying MAGIC, the infamous cyr wheel, and the silks.
For more information visit www.paranormalcirque.com. Tickets can be purchased now starting at $10 and the show is restricted – under 18 requires an accompanying parent or guardian. This show has adult language and material.
Purchase tickets at paranormalcirque.com/tickets or by phone: (941) 704-8572.
Posted in
Local News
on
Tuesday, March 10, 2020 12:26 pm.
| Tags:
United States,
Www.paranormalcirque.com,
Cirque Italia,
Midland Park Mall