Dark, wicked show opens in Midland

The Paranormal Cirque opens Thursday in Midland and continues through Sunday.

Press materials detail that the show was presented by the owner of Cirque Italia. Paranormal Cirque premiered in June of 2018 in the United States and since has garnered rave reviews.

The show is scheduled at the parking lot of the Midland Park Mall at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday and at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The show, press materials detail, allows audience members to fall into a parallel world and end up surrounded by monstrous creatures with hidden talents that amaze with the circus arts.

A few of the circus arts you can expect to see in this new production include the Wheel of Death, mystifying MAGIC, the infamous cyr wheel, and the silks.

For more information visit www.paranormalcirque.com. Tickets can be purchased now starting at $10 and the show is restricted – under 18 requires an accompanying parent or guardian. This show has adult language and material.

Purchase tickets at paranormalcirque.com/tickets or by phone: (941) 704-8572.