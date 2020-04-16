Credit union helps in COVID fight

Employees and staff of Complex Community Federal Credit Union helped produce and distribute 1,000 facemasks to Permian Basin hospitals battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Complex Community spokesperson Lisa Wyman said the project included all levels from CEO Jason Berridge on down and all levels of sewing experience.

“We had a couple that are really expert and a whole bunch of novices,” Wyman said.

“It’s quite a process to make one. It took us a little longer than we thought. A whole bunch of people even took them home at night to work on them.”

The project came about as social-distancing guidelines and shelter-in-place orders left Complex Community with little business to conduct.

“We’re pretty involved in the community, out at different events, supporting different organizations, very involved with the schools,” Wyman said. “One of our team members heard about making medical masks. We kind of scratched our heads because we’re not professional seamstresses. We did some research and figured it out.

“We decided we were going to make 620 masks. We wound up doing 1,218. We were going to make 10 masks for every year we’ve been serving the Permian Basin. We thought we’d celebrate an anniversary and come up with a number that way.”

Wyman said Berridge heartily approved the idea, but upped the production to 1,000 masks. The masks were distributed Thursday to hospitals serving “every community that we serve — Big Spring, Crane, Monahans, Andrews, Midland and Odessa.”

Wyman said about 30 Complex Community employees took part, just a handful of who sew.

“We have two quilters and they were instrumental,” she said. “I have sewn for years. My grandmother taught me how to do it. And we’ve got a couple of other girls who have machines that really don’t do a whole lot of sewing. I think the coolest part, though, was teaching others how to do it, how to thread the machine, how to press their foot and all the other things that go along with it.

“It was amazing to me that when we announced this how many people walked up and said they didn’t even know what a pin cushion is, but they’d do whatever they could to help. Our CEO was ironing. Our runners were making bias tape out of fabric that we could trim the masks with. We had loan officers and tellers and everyone in between cutting and ironing and sewing and pinning.”

And that, Wyman said, helped keep employees involved in spite of restrictions on gatherings.

“I think what it did is, in a very difficult time when there’s a lot of uncertainty in our world, people can join together for one common goal and see it through to the other side,” she said. “I think it gives you hope. When you’re putting your hands to work for someone else, it reminds you how fortunate you are.”

With more than 200 masks left over, Wyman said the surplus was put to good use.

“What we did was open that up to our staff and said if anybody wants to buy one or if they have a loved one or a family member, what have you, we’re going to sell them for $5,” she said. “We’re going to take that and put it in our March of Dimes fund. COVID happened right in the middle of the big March of Dimes fundraiser, which is the walk, so they’re kind of hurting financially. For us, it was kind of a win-win.”

Wyman said Complex Community has plans for other community-involvement projects in the planning stages.

“We do have two projects in the works for ECISD, providing some morale and support to them,” she said. “We haven’t gotten everything approved through ECISD yet.

“At the end of this month, we’ll be packing 20,000 meals for the West Texas Food Bank. Every year, we work with the AVID students in the district. They help us pack meals, and then the kids determine where those meals go.”