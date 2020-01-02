  • January 2, 2020

Police searching for man involved in gas station robbery

Police searching for man involved in gas station robbery

Posted: Thursday, January 2, 2020 12:47 pm

The Odessa Police Department is looking for a man involved in a gas station robbery after he reportedly told the clerk he had a gun.

The reported robbery happened at 3:26 a.m. Nov. 2, 2019, at the Stripes located at 3210 W. 16th St., an OPD press release stated.

Investigation reportedly showed a man took merchandise and advised the clerk that he had a gun. The man exited the store without making any attempt to pay and fled the scene in a brown sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Detective S. Chavez at 432-335-4926 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference case No. 19-35918.

