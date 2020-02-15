Quick Hits Feb. 15

Concert

The West Texas Jazz Society has scheduled Chloe Feoranzo Quartet Concert from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at the Rea-Greathouse Recital Hall at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland.

Tickets are $15 for general admission and can be purchased at the door. Students are free with school ID.

Tickets are available online.

ON THE NET

>> wtjs.org

Comic night

Nationally touring stand up comedians Jeff Leeson and Tige Wright will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Feb. 28 at the The Copper Rose Building, 415 N. Grant Ave.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

For tickets call 332-4718 or email john@booktherose.com.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/wz3374b

Tattoo Expo

The Ink Masters Tattoo Expo has scheduled the Odessa Tattoo Expo from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. March 6-7 and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 8 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

There will be tattoos, piercings, temporary tattoos, airbrush tattoos and food.

Tickets will be $20 each day ($5 off before 5 p.m. for March 6) or $35 for 3-day weekend pass. Tickets will be available at the door only.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/vcmdx5r

Car Show

The West Texas Street Rod Association has scheduled the ECISD CTE third annual Car Show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 7 at 104 S. Grandview Ave.

Registration starts at 9 a.m.

Awards will be presented at 3 p.m.

Entree fee is $20. Spectator entry fee is free.

All cars, trucks, jeeps, motorcycles, kids wagons and bikes are welcome.

Food and vendors will be available.

All proceeds will benefit the students of the Frost Technical Center.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/qvpf2du