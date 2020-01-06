Cassatt in the Basin residency coming up

Cassatt String Quartet will conduct its 14th “Cassatt in the Basin!” residency Jan. 26-31 with special guests Maestro Benjamin Zander, conductor of the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra, clarinetist Oskar Espina-Ruiz and Mark Morton, associate professor of bass at Texas Tech University.

All events are open to the public.

The New York-based quartet includes Muneko Otani, violin, Jennifer Leshnower, violin, Ah Ling Neu, viola and Elizabeth Anderson, cello. Leshnower is a Permian High School graduate.

Their schedule follows:

>> 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Jan., 28, Odessa College, in the Jack Rodgers Auditorium. The “Art of Possibility” Lecture by maestro Benjamin Zander, featuring selections from Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet, K. 581 with the Cassatt String Quartet and clarinetist, Oskar Espina-Ruiz. (This event is co-sponsored by Odessa College.)

>> 2:30 p.m. Jan., 30 at the Wagner Noël PAC Main Theater.

After working in the morning with Maestro Benjamin Zander, and Cassatt in the Basin mentors, including the Cassatt String Quartet, clarinetist, Oskar Espina-Ruiz and bassist, Mark Morton, each high school orchestra will perform, starting at 2:30 pm. After these individual high school orchestra performances, all schools, under the name of the Orchestra of Possibility, will come together for a rousing rendition of Edward Elgar’s Nimrod Variation under the baton of Maestro Benjamin Zander.

Musicians should RSVP to Jennifer Leshnower (JLeshnower@gmail.com) with their name, telephone, and instrument. Once an RSVP is received, Jennifer will supply a link to the Elgar parts with Zander's bowings for the strings. All participating musicians must bring their own stand, and dress in black.

Residencies aim to give Basin area students the opportunity to study with artist teachers, to develop both chamber music and orchestra skills, to develop chamber music audiences of the future, and specifically focus on daily chamber music coachings, as well as lecture demonstrations.