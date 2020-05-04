Door of Hope Thrift Store expands by moving locations

The plan to expand the Door of Hope Thrift Store was something that Pastor Andrew Pistone had been working on for well over a year.

The executive director of the nonprofit organization had worked with a realtor to find a space to expand the store’s operation.

That opportunity came open when the organization leased the old Bealls location on 1515 E. Eighth St. last December and “the rest was history,” as Pistone said.

The opening of the new location was set for March, but delayed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After weeks of waiting, Pistone was able to finally open the doors on Friday following Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order that allowed retail stores to open at a limited capacity.

Through the first weekend since reopening, Pistone said he’s received a lot of positive feedback.

“The response has been fantastic,” he said. “People can’t believe how nice and spacious the new building is.”

One of the biggest changes to the new store is the amount of space available.

The previous store was just 10,000 square feet with two checkout counters compared to 27,500 square feet and six counters. When the organization acquired the building, Pistone said they took some time to remodel and change out the floors.

The additional space was something that Pistone said the store desperately needed.

“The old building where we were at down the street was very good for us and we thank God for that,” Pistone said. “It was a great start, but we were overtaken by product and it was very hard for people to stop and check out.”

An expanded store and space gives the Door of Hope more opportunity to stay open and help the community. Pistone said that most people have been abiding by the social distancing guidelines since the reopening Friday and that it’s a good chance for others to slowly work back to how they were before everything shut down.

“People can go through the line much faster and have more room to shop,” Pistone said. “Coming from people being locked up these last few weeks, I think it was a great venue for them to get some air. We had a very good Friday and Saturday.”

The store allows the Door of Hope help those who are homeless, as well, and to keep payroll and maintain financial stability. The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The ministry relies on donations from the community and is in need of household items, toys, baby items and clothing among other things. Cars, trucks, boats and RVs are also accepted donations. A full list is available on the store’s website.

As for what happens down the line, Pistone is hoping that he can continue serving the community the best way he can. He said the organization holds additional merchandise in a warehouse located off of Murphy Street.

He says the plan is to open that warehouse to the public in the future, but he did not have a set date for that yet.

“This is plenty for right now,” he said.