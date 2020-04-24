  • April 24, 2020

Capstone exhibition

Posted: Friday, April 24, 2020

Sul Ross State University digital art student Gerardo Sanchez will be showcasing a series of science-fiction inspired digital paintings for his bachelor of fine arts Capstone exhibition at https://blogs.sulross.edu/journey/.

Sanchez has used digital art tools to imagine and illustrate alien worlds and elements of the unusual and fantastic on earth.

For more information, email jerrysanchez739@gmail.com.

