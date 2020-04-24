Sul Ross State University digital art student Gerardo Sanchez will be showcasing a series of science-fiction inspired digital paintings for his bachelor of fine arts Capstone exhibition at https://blogs.sulross.edu/journey/.
Sanchez has used digital art tools to imagine and illustrate alien worlds and elements of the unusual and fantastic on earth.
For more information, email jerrysanchez739@gmail.com.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.