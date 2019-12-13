  • December 13, 2019

Teddy Bear Tea - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Teddy Bear Tea

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Friday, December 13, 2019 3:12 pm

Teddy Bear Tea Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Downtown Odessa Inc. has scheduled a Teddy Bear Tea from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at The Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will welcome parents and children alike while guests enjoy a delicious holiday breakfast (including sparkling wine and mimosas for Mom and Dad!), lively holiday music, and a special holiday keepsake for all in attendance.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Friday, December 13, 2019 3:12 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
72°
Humidity: 23%
Winds: WNW at 16mph
Feels Like: 72°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 42°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 75°/Low 50°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

sunday

weather
High 76°/Low 39°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]