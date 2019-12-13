Downtown Odessa Inc. has scheduled a Teddy Bear Tea from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday at The Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, 305 E. Fifth St.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will welcome parents and children alike while guests enjoy a delicious holiday breakfast (including sparkling wine and mimosas for Mom and Dad!), lively holiday music, and a special holiday keepsake for all in attendance.
