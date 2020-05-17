Odessa native named TTUHSC sole finalist for president

The Texas Tech University System Board of Regents recently named Lori Rice-Spearman as the finalist and candidate for the presidency of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Since November of last year, a 14-person committee has been conducting a national search to identify the next President of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. As sole finalist, state law requires that 21 days must pass before final action can be taken on her formal appointment, information from the university said.

Her roots within the Red Raider family and West Texas region run deep. She’s an Odessa native and graduate of the first-ever class of the TTUHSC Clinical Laboratory Science program. She has published widely in peer-reviewed journals, and she joined TTUHSC professionally in 1987. In 2016, she was appointed Dean of the School of Health Professions, and it was under her leadership that the School of Health Professions earned national recognition for the quality of its training and programs. On the strength of that track record, Rice-Spearman was unanimously selected to serve as TTUHSC’s provost and chief academic officer in October 2019.

She was named interim president of TTUHSC in November 2019.