Burleson new director of operations at Boys and Girls Clubs

Growing up an Air Force brat, one of the constants in Misha Burleson’s life was the Boys and Girls Club.

The other was her mom.

Burleson was recently named director of operations of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin serving Odessa and Midland.

Being director of operations entails day-to-day operations, communicating between sites, directors and staff and the executive director and the board.

David Chancellor is the executive director of the organization and he was handling what became her job and his. Burleson said she can now take a little bit of the load off his shoulders.

“I’m kind of the connecting point on those,” Burleson said.

The position was created as the clubs grew substantially site and employee-wise. There are four Boys and Girls Club sites in Odessa, including the program at University of Texas Permian Basin STEM Academy, and two in Midland.

The organization employs about 80 people and, including sports programs, reaches about 4,000 youngsters a year.

Burleson has been with Boys and Girls Clubs for four years.

“I grew up in a few different ones and I just wanted to give back once I got older, and so I actually did volunteer work. I started volunteering as their art teacher and then ended up being hired on as the art director and then the rest is history,” Burleson said.

She started out as a director, but after she graduated from Texas Tech University with a bachelor’s degree in business management, Chancellor said they should make use of more of her skills.

Burleson went back to school at Texas Tech and earned a master’s degree in museum sciences so she could learn the nonprofit side.

“That’s what Tech offers for a glimpse into the nonprofit world. After I graduated, I realized I was probably meant more for a nonprofit world than for-profit organizations.

I got a little bit of (introduction) into grant writing and things and just the culture of a nonprofit organization,” Burleson said.

She added that being in nonprofit enables her to reach the community and make positive change. At the Boys and Girls Club, you can see it happen and “it’s so rewarding.”

Although her family, which includes an older brother and older sister, moved around a lot, Burleson considers Lubbock to be where she’s from. She was born in Japan.

Being in the Permian Basin, Burleson realizes the need for the clubs. She was at the Headlee Club the first week it was open.

“… It was just wonderful seeing how we were meeting the needs of that West Odessa community. We were full and had a waiting list the first week. It was full circle seeing it come to fruition like that,” she said.

Over the years, Burleson said she was able to see a lot of different Boys and Girls Clubs and how they each met a need in communities.

“… I was the new kid, so it was nice having somewhere to go,” she said.

Her life sort of resembled the life of children of oilfield workers.

“They’re not stationary. It’s kind of a nomadic life, but it’s eye opening because you’re able to see a lot of different communities” and how they work, Burleson said.

It also helped her realize her overall goal of making a difference for a community, rather than working for the bottom line.

Chancellor, she said, does a good job of appealing to the strengths of his staff.

“I’m definitely the type that is an innovative type, creative type, and honestly, my vision is just to strengthen our ability to be in the community and partner with the organizations that we can bring in so our youth are empowered and they’re equipped with the necessary tools that they need and resources to be strong adults,” Burleson said.

“I think in cultivating those strong partnerships, because we aren’t the mentors of every facet of our community. We need law enforcement; we need other nonprofits; we need other voices so the kids realize just how many people are on their side, so ultimately being that bridge would be one of my biggest visions for us,” she added.

Burleson said her mother, who lives in Dallas and works for the U.S. Department of Labor, has been her biggest mentor and fan. Her father lives in Colorado. She also has an older brother and sister.

Chancellor is glad to have Burleson in the newly created position.

“Misha gives me hope for our millennials! But in all seriousness, she’s smart, creative and hard working. Her business degree from Texas Tech is needed at the Club as we’ve grown so much over the last 10 years. She is a real blessing for us and our work with children,” Chancellor said in an email.