Quick Hits: Dec 2, 2019

Empty Stocking

Is underway

The 25th year of the Empty Stocking Fund has started with a goal of $100,000 and that won’t be met without your help. Funds stay in Ector County and help needy families like that of Karen, a young mother of three who is doing odd jobs to earn money. Her husband was deported and she has not seen him in a while and two of their three children have physical and learning disabilities.

This family can be helped through the Empty Stocking Fund, an annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army.

Empty Stocking Funds go for a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree. Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St., or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. ZIP codes for both are 79761. Call the Salvation Army at 332-0738.

The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $1.9 million. Donate online at tinyurl.com/ybgnwnzw

Sounds of

the Season

Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled Sounds of the Season featuring Scott and Nikki Windham as Santa and Mrs. Claus from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 7 at Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 1310 Farm to Market 1788, Midland.

Tickets are $30 to $50 or $17 for students.

