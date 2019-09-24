  • September 24, 2019

Auditions slated for Nutcracker - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Auditions slated for Nutcracker

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

>> On the net

Posted: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 4:13 pm

Auditions slated for Nutcracker oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker is coming to Midland and the company is looking for local ballet students to fill children’s roles.

Local youth ages 6 to 18 can audition to be Party Children, Small Mice, Snowflakes, Russian Snow Maidens and more roles through Moscow Ballet’s community engagement “Dance-with-Us” program.

Auditions are at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Moscow Ballet Host Dance Studio, Dance Expressions by Debra: 2525 N. Grandview Ave., Ste. 925, Odessa and are led by Moscow Ballet ballerina Bogdana Kopiy.

Auditions are free (although there may be a minimal casting and/or rehearsal fee), hand-sewn costumes are provided, and dress rehearsal is on stage with the Russian company the day of the performance.

Posted in on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 4:13 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
91°
Humidity: 37%
Winds: S at 10mph
Feels Like: 94°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 92°/Low 69°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.

wednesday

weather
High 92°/Low 69°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

thursday

weather
High 93°/Low 69°
Sunny. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the upper 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]