Auditions slated for Nutcracker

Local youth ages 6 to 18 can audition to be Party Children, Small Mice, Snowflakes, Russian Snow Maidens and more roles through Moscow Ballet’s community engagement “Dance-with-Us” program.

Auditions are at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Moscow Ballet Host Dance Studio, Dance Expressions by Debra: 2525 N. Grandview Ave., Ste. 925, Odessa and are led by Moscow Ballet ballerina Bogdana Kopiy.

Auditions are free (although there may be a minimal casting and/or rehearsal fee), hand-sewn costumes are provided, and dress rehearsal is on stage with the Russian company the day of the performance.