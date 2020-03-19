Life Center stays busy receiving, giving out donations

The sudden spread of the coronavirus across the country has brought nearly everything to a standstill with businesses, schools and other places shutting down.

Numerous items have been left in limited quantities on the shelves at grocery stores or vanished and that includes certain items for parents with newborns.

The Life Center of Midland and Odessa have been busy accepting those items as donations have poured in since last week.

On Thursday and Friday, the Life Center in both places will be offering assistance to families in desperate need of diapers, wipes and formula.

Individuals will need to call to verify eligibility and schedule an appointment.

“We noticed the need for diapers and wipes because we saw they had been picked off the shelves at grocery stores,” said Director of Operations Matthew Davis. “So we did an evaluation of what we have and what we can offer to the community and we wanted to extend that.”

After making a post on social media, the response quickly shot up.

“As of last night, there were 118 shares after making the post and now over 357 shares,” Davis said. “There’s been a great response from individuals within the community.”

But with times being tough because of the effects from the virus, Davis has been encouraging people to continue to donate and said that people can donate at any of their locations.

Cindy Cross, who works as the Client Services Donations Coordinator at the Life Center in Midland said it’s always been a big part of their philosophy that if they have it, they want to share it.

“We don’t want to hoard these things. Our community’s very generous,” Cross said. “We recently had a large donation that we can share with people who need it.”

The Life Center usually provides items to clients who are a biological parent of a child under 36 months.

“We will take new baby clothes, and food. On a regular basis, we take gently used clothes and strollers to redistribute to our clients,” Cross said. “That’s just part of our services here. We accept any of that on a regular basis.”

With the large influx of donations pouring in, it’s been a process for staffers to keep everything going.

Even more challenging has been to avoid spreading the virus as the Life Center has had to take safety measures.

“Like other business, we’re doing our best to make sure we ensure the safety of our clients and our employees,” Davis said. “We’ll screen clients. With the community, we’re assessing its needs through phone calls and we get their stuff ready. When they get here, they call us and we let them in because our door is currently locked. They come to the door, we get their name and the item that they requested. It’s just a way to still meet the need and keep us all safe.”

But through all that, the staffs at both locations have been busy.

“It’s been all hands on deck,” Cross said. “Everyone understands the necessity and everyone is pitching in as best as they can. I’m proud of everyone still being here at work and thankful for our staff.”