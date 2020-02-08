Quick Hits Feb.8

Valentine Banquet

Belmont Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth St., has scheduled an Adult Valentine Banquet from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

Tickets are $15 each for a catered meal and entertainment.

Contact Alfie Navarrete or Cheryl McLemore for more information.

Cut-off for tickets is Monday.

Child care will be available for a donation.

For more information, call 332-0248.

>> tinyurl.com/t77q4mf

Daughters of the King Dance

The Bridge, 3901 E. Yukon Road, has scheduled the annual Daughters of the King Dance from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 21.

The event is free. Girls are invited to bring their dads, grandfather, uncle or other special male in their life.

Register online.

>> tinyurl.com/wl6qyz6

34th Annual Shrimpfest

The Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Shrimpfest 2020 on Feb. 24 at the Ector County Coliseum, Building G, 4201 Andrews Highway.

Early access begins at 5:30 p.m. There will be all-you-can-eat-shrimp and an auction.

Sponsor tables are available.

General admission is $40. Donations are also accepted for those unable to attend.

Go online for tickets, to sponsor or information or call, 550-9696 or email info@noelartmuseum.org.

>> noelartmuseum.org/shrimpfest

Free help services

Victory Christian Fellowship Church, 325 N. County Road West, offers individuals assistance who are hurting from addictions to become drug and alcohol free, physically well and most important spiritually alive.

All services are provided for free.

Several homes are located throughout Texas, New Mexico and Chicago.

For more information, call the Rev. Albert Flores at 432-978-9959 or 432-335-8925.

For home locations, call for Odessa, 325-300-0832; El Paso, 915-838-8887; Fort Worth, 817-626-1819; Houston, 713-880-4732; Mathis, 361-547-3755; McAllen, 956-702-2781; San Angelo, 325-658-1061; Albuquerque, N.M., 505-550-5661; Artesia, N.M., 575-745-4294; and Chicago, 773-696-9094.