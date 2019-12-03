Texas Tribune planning Odessa event

State Rep. Brooks Landgraf (R-Odessa) will be a panelist on a panel, titled BOOM: A Conversation About How the Oil and Gas Sector Impacts Texas, scheduled to take place from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Saulsbury Campus Center at Odessa College.

“I’m thrilled to have an opportunity to shine a light on how the entire state benefits from the hard work of West Texans,” Landgraf said. “It’s important for all Texans to understand the blessings and challenges that come with being one of the planet’s largest producers of oil and natural gas.”

The panel will be moderated by Ross Ramsey, executive editor of The Texas Tribune, a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Tracee Bentley, president and CEO of the Permian Strategic Partnership, is among the panelists along with Ben Shepperd, president of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association and Marilu Hastings, vice president for sustainability at the Cynthia and George Mitchelle Foundation.

“I encourage everyone in the Permian Basin to register to attend this event,” Landgraf continued. “There’s no charge for admission, and lunch will be provided.”

For additional information, or to register for the event free of charge, visit: www.texastribune.org/events.