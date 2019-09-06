  • September 6, 2019

UTPB gallery director exhibit - Odessa American

UTPB gallery director exhibit

Exhibit to explore photography

  • Challenging Viewers

    Ben Powell

    Photo Expo, Kim's solo exhibition, seeks to immerse us in the digital frontier, challenging viewers to step outside the bounds of traditional gallery mindsets and be an active participant in the work. Amy Kim is the new Director of Galleries at the Nancy Fyfe Cardozier Gallery located at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin's Visual Arts building.

If You Go
  • What: Amy Kim’s “Photo Expo” art show.
  • When: Through Sept. 25.
  • Where: Charles A. Sorber Visual Arts Studios, 4901. E. University Blvd.
  • Time: Hours are 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; and 2 p.m. until 5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays.
  • Cost: Free.
  • For more information call 432-552-3285.

Posted: Friday, September 6, 2019 3:30 am

By Nathaniel Miller

Amy Kim says the way people view photography is changing, and that is a good thing.

In fact, Kim, the gallery director at the University of Texas Permian Basin, is scheduled to host her own art show, “Photo Expo,” that features different forms of photography. From prints, to wall decals, Kim said there is even interactive elements such as a selfie-booth for those who attend.

“It is very interactive,” Kim said of her exhibit. “… (I)t is deliberately entertaining.”

The exhibit opened Thursday, and will be located at the Nancy Fyfe Cardozier Gallery in the Charles A. Sorber Visual Arts Studios, 4901 E. University Blvd. The event is free to the public.

Kim’s show will open the 2019—2020 season at the gallery. Six total events are scheduled for the season, with the next exhibit scheduled to be “Arching Home” by Emily Gui and Joshua Edwards from Oct. 10 through Nov. 3.

The director of the gallery since January, Kim was born in the United States, but grew up in South Korea. She received a bachelor’s degree in French from Hankuk University in South Korea, and has a Master of Fine Arts administration and a Master of Fine Arts in studio art, both from the Texas Tech University.

Kim is also a faculty member at the Visual Arts program at UTPB, and said the “Photo Expo will be her first show in the area. Kim added she was very excited about sharing her work with the public.

“The purpose of the show is to introduce my work to the Odessa/Midland community and to our university,” she said. “I do want to meet a lot of our patrons, and students, and faculty through this show.”

The exhibitions are helped funded through a grant from the Odessa Arts Counsel and UTPB student life.

Odessa Arts Executive Director Randall Ham said he was very excited about the exhibition.

“Amy is brining great new ideas and a fresh perspective to the arts community here,” Ham said.

Posted in , on Friday, September 6, 2019 3:30 am.

