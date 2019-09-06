UTPB gallery director exhibit

Amy Kim says the way people view photography is changing, and that is a good thing.

In fact, Kim, the gallery director at the University of Texas Permian Basin, is scheduled to host her own art show, “Photo Expo,” that features different forms of photography. From prints, to wall decals, Kim said there is even interactive elements such as a selfie-booth for those who attend.

“It is very interactive,” Kim said of her exhibit. “… (I)t is deliberately entertaining.”

The exhibit opened Thursday, and will be located at the Nancy Fyfe Cardozier Gallery in the Charles A. Sorber Visual Arts Studios, 4901 E. University Blvd. The event is free to the public.

Kim’s show will open the 2019—2020 season at the gallery. Six total events are scheduled for the season, with the next exhibit scheduled to be “Arching Home” by Emily Gui and Joshua Edwards from Oct. 10 through Nov. 3.

The director of the gallery since January, Kim was born in the United States, but grew up in South Korea. She received a bachelor’s degree in French from Hankuk University in South Korea, and has a Master of Fine Arts administration and a Master of Fine Arts in studio art, both from the Texas Tech University.

Kim is also a faculty member at the Visual Arts program at UTPB, and said the “Photo Expo will be her first show in the area. Kim added she was very excited about sharing her work with the public.

“The purpose of the show is to introduce my work to the Odessa/Midland community and to our university,” she said. “I do want to meet a lot of our patrons, and students, and faculty through this show.”

The exhibitions are helped funded through a grant from the Odessa Arts Counsel and UTPB student life.

Odessa Arts Executive Director Randall Ham said he was very excited about the exhibition.

“Amy is brining great new ideas and a fresh perspective to the arts community here,” Ham said.