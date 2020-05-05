Ellen Noël Art Museum to reopen this week

Last week, Texas governor Greg Abbott outlined an executive order that allows museums and libraries to operate up to 25 percent of the total listed occupancy, thus allowing the Ellen Noël Art Museum to reopen.

The Museum announced in a press release that it will reopen on May 5.

Even despite reopening, Sheila Perry, executive director of the Ellen Noël Art Museum says that the museum will follow strict protocol to keep visitors safe.

“Given the governor’s recent announcement that museums and library are free to open, we decided that on Tuesday, under the guidelines that were set out, the museum, will open but we’ll be opened for reduced hours,” Perry said.

The museum will be opened from 12 to 5 p.m., Tuesday-Sunday. The first hours each day will be reserved for senior citizens and at-risk populations.

“We’ll do a thorough sanitizing in the personal spaces,” Perry said. “We’re also going to limit the number of people into the museum at any time to 30. That’s about 12 percent of our capacity. We’re airing on the side of caution.”

The museum’s regular capacity is listed at 551.

Perry also said that regular and frequent cleaning and disinfecting of regularly touched surfaces such as doorknobs, tables, chairs and restrooms will be performed.

The museum will also be making sure that hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes, soap and water or similar disinfectant will be readily available to employees and visitors.

Galleries that will be open will include the McKnight Gallery which highlights pieces from the museum’s permanent collection including Tom Lea’s Stampede.

The museum will also have the Nelda Lee Gallery open with its “Way out West” exhibition by Alice Leese.

“Way out West” is a combination of Leese’s work from her artist residencies and from the ranch where she resides and works.

“We’re happy to say that Alice has agreed to let us keep the exhibit longer so that we can hopefully have people come and see it because the work is extraordinary,” Perry said. “She captures West Texas like no one else.”

The Sensory and Sculpture Garden will also be open.

However, other programs that were usually scheduled at this time of the year will not go on until further notice.

“We will not be resuming programming at this time,” Perry said. “We’re going to take directions from the governor and do it at a phased approach. Right now, we’re just opening the spaces. We will start thinking about introducing programming in June if all goes well. We’ll see what the governor says and figure out when we can go to the next phase.”

That programming includes children’s art camps.

“Usually those, they ramp up just as soon as school gets out,” Perry said. “So what we’ve done is we’ve pushed back the start dates for the art camp. We’re waiting to hear what the governor says about camps. He said he would address that on the 18. If all goes well and we’re allowed to go to the next stage, then we will at that time put out the registration and hopefully be able have some of our kids’ programs this summer. That’s the hope. That’s adhering to what’s coming out of the governor’s office. We’ve been getting ready for all of that while we’ve been closed so we feel that we’re kind of ready. We’re just wanting to make sure that we do things that are in line with the guidelines that are coming from the governor’s office.”

One exhibition that is still expected to go on is the 62nd annual Permian Basin Juried Art exhibition. The exhibition will still exist at a digital level with the winners selected by juror Georgina Ngozi and will be posted on the museum’s website and Facebook page.

Perry is hopeful that they’ll be able to have the exhibition in a physical form too.

“We’re really excited we’ve been accepting submissions while the museum has been closed,” Perry said. “We’re pleasantly surprised with what we’ve received. There are two components of that. One will be online and so people will be able to watch it and it will also be on our website. And if all goes well and we remain open, we will put up the exhibition in our Rodman and Patrons Gallery."

The exhibition runs from May 28-Aug. 9.

“Usually what we do, most years we’ll have an opening reception but this year, we’ll have a closing reception instead since we’re being cautious,” Perry said. “People can come and see it at the end of May but the reception and celebration of who won best in show, we’ll push to August so we can see how comfortable people are with coming out and being in public. That’s the strategy.”

With museums and libraries opening back up, Perry is hoping that his can begin a return to normalcy for Ellen Noël, even the cautions set in place.

“A lot of people have been waiting for a return to normalcy again,” Perry said. “We’re going to be able to become a part of people’s lives again. We have done things online but we have a core group of visitors who come here often and visit and we’ll be really grateful to see them again and maybe some new people as well.”

