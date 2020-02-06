Quick Hits Feb. 6

Boat, RV, Sport & Gun Show

Discover Odessa has scheduled the annual Midessa Boat, RV, Sport & Gun Show from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway.

There will be boats, jewelry, ranch toys, ladies apparels, rhino linings, home decor, spices, hunting guides, family powersports, atv's, watercrafts and more.

Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $3 for children ages 3-11 and ladies free from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

For information, call 770-5165 or email jramseynrg@aol.com.

ON THE NET

>> midessaboatshow.com

Fundraiser

Aphasia Center of West Texas and Concho Resources presents Sail Away With Us To Chocolate Decadence, “The Love Boat, A Valentine's Voyage,” from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena & Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail, Midland.

There will be decadent chocolate desserts and gourmet savories, cruise ship casino, live and silent auctions, a raffle, photo opportunities at exotic ports of call and dancing and live entertainment. Cathy Eastham is the 2020 honoring Aphasia Center Sweetheart.

The 1970s formal/casual cruise attire, admired but not required. Go online to purchase or sponsor a table.

ON THE NET

>> bidpal.net/chocolate

Soup Cook-Off

The Martin County Convent Foundation Inc. has scheduled the 31st annual Great Texas Soup Cook-Off from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Martin County Community Center, 301 Saint Theresa St., Stanton.

There will also be a desert auction. Funds raised go to on-going restoration and preservation of the Historic Monastery.

Registration forms are available online.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/ublg84k

Audition

The Midland-Odessa Symphony & Resident String Quartet has scheduled auditions for Concertmaster and for Principal Violin II on Feb. 24 location tba.

Application deadline is Monday.

Minimum requirements: Candidates must hold a degree in violin performance. Masters degree preferred.

For more information, email personnel@mosc.org.

Go online for application details.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yh2fc5h9