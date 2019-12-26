Flowers aim to make hospital stays a little cheerier

A little more than a year ago, Medical Center Hospital decided to make a small gesture for patients, especially those who are not from Odessa.

Joe Montes, director of environmental services, said a lot of patients come from California, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

“Whenever these patients have to come to the hospital, they don’t have any family members compared to the people who are from here,” Montes said.

Local patients get “showered” with gifts, food and flowers.

“That’s when we started to think about how can housekeeping have an impact and give a small gesture, give a small gift, so we started every patient gets a flower …,” Montes said.

The average length of stay for patients is three to four days, so they picked carnations because they are durable. Carnations, Montes said, can last for five or six days and still look OK.

For the most part, he said the carnations stay alive and well, but they may need to be switched out if they wilt or if a patient is in MCH for 10 days, for example.

“We do order them in bulk. We partner with our local florist across the street JoAnn’s on 5th. She’s right across the street right next to Casa Ortiz. We go and get them every day. Every day we get about 120 flowers,” Montes said.

The flowers are prepped and cut to the right length and distributed to the housekeepers on the units, depending on their census. If a certain housekeeper has 24 patients they get 24 flowers.

Each housekeeper also puts their own spin on delivering or presenting the flowers. One housekeeper presents it as a secret admirer who wants to give the patient a flower, Montes said.

“There are sometimes where patients, if the housekeeper hasn’t visited their room yet, they’ll call down saying they didn’t get a flower for today and also that they’d like one,” Montes said.

There have been a couple of male patients who said they were offended by the flower, but once he talks to them about the hospital’s mission and why they distribute the flowers, they’re more amenable to it.

“We feel like it’s a real good, valuable program for the hospital. It makes a connection with the patient. … It’s also the housekeepers that are doing work in the patients’ healing; having compassion for the patients. They’re making that connection,” Montes said.

The flower program began last November. It was piloted on one floor for a couple of months to see what the feedback was and then it was tried on one of the heavier floors. After that, they decided to try the whole hospital.

“It’s been really good. There are no plans of stopping. Everyone seems to like it. It’s a really good booster to have such a positive impact. We don’t have to worry about ordering more carnations. We’ll keep doing it,” Montes said.

When a department has a week, like radiology week, nurses’ week, or transport week, they will get a bouquet.

Housekeeper Maria Silva has been with MCH for three years and two months.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Silva said.

The way she presents it depends on how she thinks the patient might react.

“… It has to be something they accept. When I give it to them, it’s like thank you for thinking of me. That’s what the flower means,” Silva said.

When patients come to the hospital, they’re sick and alone, but the flowers are aimed at helping make them feel better and that they’re going to be well taken care of from a disinfected room, to the nurses and doctors.

“Everybody’s giving them a little something and that makes them really, really happy,” Silva said.