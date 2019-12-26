  • December 26, 2019

Flowers aim to make hospital stays a little cheerier - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Flowers aim to make hospital stays a little cheerier

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Pretty Posies

    Mark Rogers

    Housekeeper Maria Silva prepares a carnation for a patient's room. Joe Montes, the Director of Environmental Services has a program in place, where the housekeeping staff leaves a fresh carnation in every patient's room after the clean their room.

View all 5 images in gallery.
More Information

Posted: Thursday, December 26, 2019 2:36 pm

Flowers aim to make hospital stays a little cheerier By Ruth Campbell rcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

A little more than a year ago, Medical Center Hospital decided to make a small gesture for patients, especially those who are not from Odessa.

Joe Montes, director of environmental services, said a lot of patients come from California, Louisiana and Oklahoma.

“Whenever these patients have to come to the hospital, they don’t have any family members compared to the people who are from here,” Montes said.

Local patients get “showered” with gifts, food and flowers.

“That’s when we started to think about how can housekeeping have an impact and give a small gesture, give a small gift, so we started every patient gets a flower …,” Montes said. 

The average length of stay for patients is three to four days, so they picked carnations because they are durable. Carnations, Montes said, can last for five or six days and still look OK.

For the most part, he said the carnations stay alive and well, but they may need to be switched out if they wilt or if a patient is in MCH for 10 days, for example.

“We do order them in bulk. We partner with our local florist across the street JoAnn’s on 5th. She’s right across the street right next to Casa Ortiz. We go and get them every day. Every day we get about 120 flowers,” Montes said.

The flowers are prepped and cut to the right length and distributed to the housekeepers on the units, depending on their census. If a certain housekeeper has 24 patients they get 24 flowers.

Each housekeeper also puts their own spin on delivering or presenting the flowers. One housekeeper presents it as a secret admirer who wants to give the patient a flower, Montes said.

“There are sometimes where patients, if the housekeeper hasn’t visited their room yet, they’ll call down saying they didn’t get a flower for today and also that they’d like one,” Montes said.

There have been a couple of male patients who said they were offended by the flower, but once he talks to them about the hospital’s mission and why they distribute the flowers, they’re more amenable to it. 

“We feel like it’s a real good, valuable program for the hospital. It makes a connection with the patient. … It’s also the housekeepers that are doing work in the patients’ healing; having compassion for the patients. They’re making that connection,” Montes said.  

The flower program began last November. It was piloted on one floor for a couple of months to see what the feedback was and then it was tried on one of the heavier floors. After that, they decided to try the whole hospital.

“It’s been really good. There are no plans of stopping. Everyone seems to like it. It’s a really good booster to have such a positive impact. We don’t have to worry about ordering more carnations. We’ll keep doing it,” Montes said.

When a department has a week, like radiology week, nurses’ week, or transport week, they will get a bouquet.

Housekeeper Maria Silva has been with MCH for three years and two months.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Silva said.  

The way she presents it depends on how she thinks the patient might react.

“… It has to be something they accept. When I give it to them, it’s like thank you for thinking of me. That’s what the flower means,” Silva said.

When patients come to the hospital, they’re sick and alone, but the flowers are aimed at helping make them feel better and that they’re going to be well taken care of from a disinfected room, to the nurses and doctors.  

“Everybody’s giving them a little something and that makes them really, really happy,” Silva said.

Ruth Campbell covers education for the Odessa American. Reach her at 432-333-7765 or rcampbell@oaoa.com

Posted in on Thursday, December 26, 2019 2:36 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
60°
Humidity: 79%
Winds: ESE at 10mph
Feels Like: 58°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 60°/Low 51°
A few thunderstorms possible. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

friday

weather
High 63°/Low 44°
Morning showers and thunderstorms, windy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.

saturday

weather
High 59°/Low 33°
Windy with plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]