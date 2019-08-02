  • August 2, 2019

Training

Posted: Friday, August 2, 2019 1:45 am

Training Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Odessa Police Department Criminal Investigation Division are planning on a training for loss prevention officers in the near future.

Participants will be allowed to ask questions in a public forum or privately if there is a personal issue of concern.

The following topics will be addressed during the training: What information is needed; evidence; and where to file reports.

Anyone interested in signing up, call Sgt. Missie Butts at 335-4929.

Posted in on Friday, August 2, 2019 1:45 am. | Tags: , , ,

