The Odessa Police Department Criminal Investigation Division are planning on a training for loss prevention officers in the near future.
Participants will be allowed to ask questions in a public forum or privately if there is a personal issue of concern.
The following topics will be addressed during the training: What information is needed; evidence; and where to file reports.
Anyone interested in signing up, call Sgt. Missie Butts at 335-4929.
