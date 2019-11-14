Quick Hits Nov. 14

Winter Coat Distribution

The Women's Division of the Monahans Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a Winter Coat Distribution from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. today at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 E Monahans Parkway, Monahans.

For more information, call 432-943-2187.

Garage/Hangar Sale

The CAF Desert Squadron Hangar, 411 E. Yukon, has scheduled a Christmas Garage/Hangar Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

There will be Christmas villages, Christmas décor, lights, trees, dishes, tins, ornaments, stuffed animals, dolls, cards, wrapping paper, bows, wreaths, table cloths, stockings and bicycles. Thanksgiving items, winter clothing, tools, wine racks, canisters, pillows, purses, shoes, books, book cases, lamps, luggage, kitchen items, antiques and frames.

Brian Donovan to speak

The University of Texas Permian Basin Students in Philanthropy Division of Students Affairs and Leadership Career Services has scheduled an event featuring Brian Donovan at 12:30 p.m. Friday at UTPB Student Activity Center Lobby, 4901 E. University Blvd.

Donovan is a Hollywood actor and producer of Kelly's Hollywood, a story of Brian and his sister with Down syndrome.

Family night

Fostering Restoration has scheduled a family night at the farm from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at 7401 Briarwood Ave., Midland.

Free dinner includes pizza and sliders.

There will be face painting, photo opportunities and a petting zoo.

The event is free and open to the public.

Peddler Show

The Peddler Show has been scheduled from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Bush Convention Center, 105 N. Main St. Midland.

There will be talented designers, artisans, creators and craftsmen from all over the country.

Tickets are $5 for advance tickets or $7 at the door.

