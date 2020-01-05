Journalist looks back at 2019’s best images

The year 2019 was an interesting photography year for me. I like making images that allow you feel the emotion of the people in my pictures.

I loved the decisive moment of the leaping boy and his shadow in the St. Mary’s Central Catholic School Musical Hula P.E. class. This image also has a feeling of innocent youth that most of us have experienced in our own lives or the lives of our children.

I photographed a two car accident on JBS Parkway in February that left one car upside down on the side of the road. The driver was shaken but not injured and was sitting on the curb waiting for the police to finish their investigation. She was being comforted by her husband and a friend. I love this image because of the human touch and compassion being shown.

In December, I photographed Brenda Grimsley and her husband Brad Grimsley, who was shot by Seth Ator during Ator’s Aug. 31 mass shooting. I felt chills as she leaned over and mimicked a gun with her hand to describe exactly what she saw when Ator leaned over in a stolen mail truck and shot her husband.

My favorite photo of the year was made during the 2019 UIL Region VI Marching Contest at Ratliff Stadium in October.

I love the challenge of walking around an event looking for visually interesting things to photograph. Outside of the stadium, I found the area where the twirlers where competing. When I saw Monahans High School twirler Hope Santiago waiting to perform, I knew I had to photograph her. I loved her enthusiasm and her wonderful expression.

If I could give any advice to other photographers out there, it would be to be ready when that great image happens in front of you. When you get to the place you want to take pictures, first make sure your camera settings are correct for the situation you are shooting in. Use a faster shutter speed to stop action. Use a wider aperture to slightly blur the background to make your subject stand out more. Try not to center your subject in the center of the frame.

Most importantly, be patient when you are taking photos. Find your subject and keep shooting until you get that perfect slice of life moment.