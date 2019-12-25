Quick Hits Dec. 25

  • December 25, 2019

Posted: Wednesday, December 25, 2019 6:30 am

OA call center hours

The Odessa American customer service call center will be open today from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The center can be reached at 337-7314 or 888-693-7191.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/y7n4xbpl

 

2020 Census Jobs

The 2020 Census needs workers to help with the upcoming census.

Selections begin in January for part-time positions with flexible hours in your neighborhood. Actual employment dates range from March to July 2020.

Go online to apply or by phone, call 855-JOB-2020.

ON THE NET

>> 2020census.gov/jobs

 

Cast your vote

Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled its sixth annual Dancing with West Texas Stars fundraiser on Feb. 8.

Twelve West Texas Stars have paired with their talented partners to dance the night away and raise funds to end sexual assault and domestic violence in West Texas.

Individual donations and ticket purchases may cast their votes now for their favorite dance team, to help them get closer to the grand prize, the Mirror Ball Trophy.

The team with the most votes by noon on Feb. 7 wins.

Go online for Star bios, information, tickets or to donation.

ON THE NET

>> ccwtx.org/dwwts

 

Volunteers needed

Rays of Hope Children’s Grief Centre is looking for volunteers for Hope Works, a 10-week program for children who have experienced a loss or change.

Volunteer training will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 11, 2020.

RSVP at information@raysofhopemidland.org or call 684-5437.

ON THE NET

>> raysofhopemidland.org

