XTO distributes hand sanitizer to first responders

The valuable commodity of hand sanitizer was distributed to entities from a 13-county area, courtesy of XTO Energy at the City of Odessa Purchasing Warehouse Tuesday.

Courtney Wardlaw, public and government affairs advisor for XTO Energy, said 1,920 gallons of isopropyl alcohol medical-grade hand sanitizer was donated to front-line medical and emergency responders. Everyone picked up their supplies from the warehouse.

Sanitizer has become a rare item during this time of COVID-19.

“The City of Odessa was gracious enough to accept delivery from our Baton Rouge facility of the hand sanitizer and we’ve got emergency management coordinators from all the counties that are stopping by the city today to pick up their hand sanitizer and take it back for their emergency response and their front-line medical workers,” Wardlaw said.

This includes firefighters, paramedics and police.

Each entity was getting a different amount of hand sanitizer, but the hospitals got 48, five-gallon containers each. Then the amounts they received depended on their need.

“Exxon Mobil was able to retool our Baton Rouge facility to make 160,000 gallons of hand sanitizer that we’re donating in Louisiana, Texas and New Mexico,” Wardlaw said.

She added that this is an “amazing opportunity” to pitch in.

“… This is just a small thing that we can do to help them that makes a huge difference for those that are on the front lines fighting this pandemic. These are unprecedented times that we’re in and this is a small way to be able to do something to help when most of us feel helpless during this time,” she added.

Odessa Police Department Spokesman Cpl. Steve LeSueur said OPD was very appreciative of XTO for the contribution because hand sanitizer is something officers rely on all the time.

“People forget that as officers we use hand sanitizer all the time. Regardless of if there’s a coronavirus or not, we’re using it we’re constantly, cleaning our hands, because we come in contact with people all day long,” LeSueur said.

A few weeks ago, he said OPD was short of hand sanitizer, but fortunately the community been a big support.

“… We’re just very thankful to everybody who has stepped up during this time because it’s something that we lean on heavily,” LeSueur said. “As officers, we go all over the place. We come in contact with people all the time all day long. We go inside the hospitals; we go inside of the jails. We go everywhere, so it’s something that we need to use frequently. …”

Officers are encouraged to wear masks and gloves and practice social distancing.

Hand sanitizer is kept in patrol units all the time.

“… Sometimes we’re using it every minute. But just depends, because we come in contact with so many different people. We use it all the time. This is something we’ll definitely use for quite a while,” LeSueur said.

Kayla Hogan, an engineer with Odessa Fire Rescue, also expressed appreciation for the donation.

“… This stuff’s hard to find at a store for personal use, let alone for work use so it does come in handy … All these big companies reaching out and donating this stuff really makes us feel good and helps us do our job to the best that we can,” Hogan said.