  • April 21, 2020

Shine a Light

Posted: Tuesday, April 21, 2020 7:28 pm

Shine a Light Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa Regional Medical Center, a Steward Family hospital, announced Tuesday the launch of its “Shine on Health Care Heroes” campaign, an effort to enlist patients, residents, and local business partners in applauding health care workers both in the Permian Basin and across the country from the safety of their homes.

ORMC is asking community members to hang lights outside their home as part of Steward Health Care’s national effort to thank health care workers and support doctors, nurses, and hospital staff who have continued to show incredible bravery during this time of uncertainty and distress.

In addition to hanging lights outside their homes, members of the community are encouraged to share messages of love and appreciation on social media using the hashtag #ShineOnHealthCareHeroes. ORMC will work to partner with local businesses to amplify the campaign in weeks and months ahead.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 7:28 pm. | Tags: ,

