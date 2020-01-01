First baby of the year gets POWER bag

Odessa Regional Medical Center announced Wednesday that the first baby of the New Year at ORMC was born at 3:42 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020. The baby girl named Madilyn Nichole Biskup was 7 pounds 4 ounces and 20 inches long. Her parents are Jessica Taylor and Trey Biskup.

In addition to celebrating the first baby born at ORMC in 2020, the hospital is also excited to announce that Madilyn will be the first recipient of the POWER Bag, a new initiative that provides resources and tools to encourage new parents to frequently read, speak and interact with their babies beginning at birth. POWER stands for “Power of Words and Early Reading.”

“ORMC and Steward Health Care are proud to partner with the Education Partnership of the Permian Basin other community sponsors on this POWER initiative,” said Stacey Brown, president of Odessa Regional Medical Center, in a news release. “As a hospital delivering over 60 percent of the babies in Odessa, it is incumbent upon us to introduce these new parents to the importance of constant communication with their new babies from the very beginning of their lives all the way through their childhood.”

Research has shown that there is a major word gap in words spoken and the types of messages conveyed between children born into lower income families versus children born into working-class or professional families.

Data from Ector County Independent School District from 2019 indicates that 57 percent of kindergarteners who attended prekindergarten were not kindergarten-ready, and that 65 percent of the kindergarteners who did not attend prekindergarten were not kindergarten-ready. POWER believes that kindergarten-readiness begins at birth, years before children start school, the release said.

Partners and sponsors of this initiative include Chevron, Children’s Miracle Network, Ector County Independent School District, Education Foundation, First 5 Permian Basin, Frost Bank, Medical Center Health System, Marriott Hotel & Convention Center, UT Permian Basin and XTO Energy.

Education Partnership of the Permian Basin also is a part of the effort.

Upon discharge, ORMC staff will provide new mothers with a POWER bag that includes an informational pamphlet, baby books, a baby toy, and more.