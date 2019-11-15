Blue Man Group on stage Thursday

Their look is unique and those Blue Men will be here Thursday as part of the Broadway in the Basin series at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center.

The Blue Man Group is scheduled at 7:30 p.m. for a show that sells out around the country.

The show is well-reviewed and called “strange, but oddly captivating” by the chicagocritic.com. “predominantly due to the performances of the blue men who are incredibly emotive and communicative in their expressions and gestures. The rigorous amount of training and rehearsing they must do to prepare for this show is unmistakably evident in the production, easily the most professional I’ve seen, native to Chicago.”

More than 35 million people have watched the Blue Man Group. Now, the group’s website details, the Blue Men return with a new show—Blue Man Group Speechless Tour.

The world-renowned bald and blue trio feature new and original compositions, acts, and instruments alongside iconic Blue Man Group moments based in joy, art, music, comedy, social commentary and hilarious absurdity.

The Blue Man Group formed in 1987 and now has a residency in Las Vegas as well as the tour.

Other events in the Broadway in the Basin series for the 2019-2020 season include:

>> The Spongebob Musical on Jan. 27, 2020.

>> An American in Paris on Feb. 24, 2020.

>> Beautiful The Carole King Musical on March 24, 2020.

>> Rain: Abbey Road on April 29, 2020.

>> Waitress on June 11, 2020.