ReLeaf Downtown opens hemp, CBD shop in Odessa

Juan Cazares said he’s ready to answer any and all questions about his new business venture.

The 39-year-old opened ReLeaf Downtown on Wednesday, which specializes in the sale of hemp and CBD products to adults and pets.

Cazares said before he purchased any supplies he spoke with a lawyer to ask questions he had about House Bill 1325.

The bill was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 10 which authorizes the production, manufacture, retail sale and inspection of industrial hemp crops and products in Texas. It also includes consumable hemp products which contain CBD.

“If you look at my phone right now, I got a list of messages of people asking me questions,” Cazares said. “It is a process of saying the same thing over and over.

“When you are selling something new, there are going to be a lot of questions that go with it. I learned as much as I could before doing this.”

ReLeaf Downtown is licensed as a health and beauty business as Cazares said his hemp and CBD products can help with pain, anxiety, stress, seizures, sleep issues and depression.

The hemp and CBD products he has include creams, balms, shampoo, conditioner, vapes, edibles, oil, bath bombs and hemp flower. ReLeaf Downtown is located at 516 N. Grant Ave.

Though a majority of Cazares products are THC-free, there are a couple items that he sells that are “full-spectrum” which contains no more than .3% of THC. Marijuana and growing hemp is still illegal.

“Hemp and marijuana are two separate plants,” Cazares said. “People think it’s the same thing. They are in the same family, but hemp is one plant and marijuana is another plant. Marijuana produces THC, which gets you high. Hemp produces CBD, which gives you gives you the more medical effects.”

Becky Yokiel, 31, owns Sacred Leaf Midland, which is also a hemp and CBD store.

She said she opened the doors May 25 and all of the products she sells contain zero THC. Yokiel said she’s about to celebrate the one-year anniversary for her first store in Manhattan, Kan.

“We are currently a zero THC company,” Yokiel said. “We want anybody to use products.”

Odessa Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur said the department is still receiving training on the introduction of House Bill 1325. He also advises citizens to keep any packaging from the hemp and CBD products they might be consuming.

“If it’s legal, they can consume it,” LeSueur said. “If it isn’t legal, it can be seized and sent off for testing.”

Cazares and Yokiel each said their products aren’t cheap. Yokiel said most people aren’t using hemp and CBD products for recreational use.

The cost of oil, gummies and cream can be more than $100, but Yokiel said that’s comparable when priced against medication that is being taken for a variety of ailments. Cazares is also selling packs of CBD sticks that mimic cigarettes, but without the nicotine.

“It’s safer,” Cazares said. “It’s more natural. You can’t overdose and end up in the hospital.

“The worst that is going to happen is you are going to take a nap.”