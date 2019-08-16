Buckner executive director aspires to better community

One Midlander said her passion for social work was fueled by her time spent working for Texas Child Protective Services.

Patricia Acosta has firsthand experience with transporting children to other parts of the state due to a lack of foster care options available in Midland-Odessa. She is a former conservatorship caseworker and often worked with parents and extended family to help children find a permanent, safe place to live.

“During that time, I remember I kept having to transport kids to Houston or to the Dallas area,” she said.

Acosta considers the process of moving children as young as two years old several hours away from siblings and other family members less than ideal.

“At that point I wanted to do more,” she said. “I felt like our community needed to step in and help our kids.”

Fast forward a handful of years and one can see Acosta is still striving to meet that goal.

Along with spreading awareness about the local foster care landscape, she aims to strengthen Buckner Children and Family Services in Midland in her new role as executive director.

Acosta will oversee the daily operations of Buckner Midland, which includes Buckner Family Pathways and Buckner Foster Care and Adoption. Her journey with Buckner began in 2016 as a foster care case manager and she most recently held the title of foster care supervisor.

“I can’t imagine doing this somewhere else other than my community,” she said.

Acosta said she and her twin sister are both first-generation college graduates and their parents instilled the importance of giving back to the community in them at an early age.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from San Angelo State and earned a master’s degree in social work from the University of Texas at Arlington in 2011.

“I’m really thankful for the Permian Basin and the opportunities it’s been able to give to my parents, my sister and I,” she said. “After I graduated from Arlington, I wanted to come back. This is home.”

Acosta has high hopes that she can carry out Buckner’s mission while sharing the knowledge she has acquired while advocating for children and families.

Earlier this year, she taught her first undergraduate course on child abuse and neglect as an adjunct professor at the University of Texas Permian Basin. She is balancing her time between the nonprofit world and higher education and her ambition is what is propelling her forward.

She is not shying away from the challenge of teaching next spring while serving as Buckner’s executive director.

“I think it’s important for me as a leader to stay current and continue to educate myself too,” Acosta said.

When asked what message she wants community members or students to take away after meeting her, she said, “I want people to know that you don’t have to sign up to be a foster parent to make a difference.”

There are different ways one can get involved with programs at Buckner including providing mentorship to children or tutoring to mothers who are in the Family Pathways program.

“There are so many ways to help and Buckner is doing a great job, but we can’t do it alone and we need the help of others as well,” Acosta said. “There are always ways to get involved in our community.”