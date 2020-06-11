Doctor says mask wearing is new ‘social contract’

Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said that the people being affected the most by COVID-19 in Ector County, “are of the working class population that’s actually going out and engaging with the community,” during Thursdays virtual hospital briefing.

He referenced a website from Johns Hopkins University showing COVID-19 data around the country and a graph representing Ector County.

“Our data currently tells us this disease process hasn’t been through our community in full force, so the part that we can still make an impact on is preventing this disease process from coming into our community.”

Saravanan said that although wearing a mask cannot be enforced, “It’s a social contract that we have with each other to enforce that kind of thing.”

“We still have the opportunity to keep this at bay and not let it get out of hand,” Saravanan said.

Saravanan spoke about the, “new normal” and about large social gatherings in the area including a prom scheduled for Midland and Odessa High School students who missed out on their own prom and graduation.

“If everybody that is attending this event is understanding of what social distancing means, what wearing a face covering means and what it means to not get up on the dance floor and be all together, right next to each other, then this is fine. We can do this. We have to live our life.”

He added that the decision to attend social gatherings is more than a personal one.

“It’s not just about you, but it’s about your uncle or your grandmother that you’re gonna go home to. It’s about your friends that may have those high risk populations,” he said.

The Ector County Health Department website detailed Thursday that there are currently 69 active cases in the county, 227 patients have tested positive for the virus, 31 were probable, and 152 people have recovered for the virus. Six Ector County residents have died from COVID-19 related illness.

A health department press release detailed that Deerings Nursing Home in Odessa received results for 46 residents and 31 staff members all of which are negative.

Director of Public Relations at Medical Center Hospital Trevor Tankersley reported that MCH has seven more cases than Wednesday. MCH has had 140 positives and 13 patients are in the hospital. Seven are on a designated floor including three Focused Care at Odessa residents. Six residents are in the CCU, two are on ventilators. Two Focused Care at Odessa residents are in the CCU and neither are on a ventilator, an MCH release detailed. Fifty-nine MCH test results are pending.

ORMC President Stacey Brown reported that out of 463 tests, 26 people tested positive, 431 tested negative, six are pending. Brown said two patients are in the hospital and one is on a ventilator.

Odessa Mayor David Turner said that his test results after being exposed to someone with the virus came back as negative.

City of Odessa Public Information Officer Devin Sanchez reported that due to the increase in cases in the city, there will be no special events at any park facilities until September 8 and then Parks and Recreation will review the decision and see if that date will need to be extended.

The website Saravanan referenced can be located at https://tinyurl.com/vthracx.