Quick Hits Jan. 31

Posted: Friday, January 31, 2020 6:30 am

Gun & Blade Show

The Silver Spur Gun & Blade Show has scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Midland County Horseshoe Pavilion, 2514 Arena Trail.

Admission is $7 for adults and free for 12 and under.

ON THE NET

>> midlandhorseshoe.com

Robotics Championship

The UT Permian Basin College of Engineering will have the 2020 FIRST Tech Challenge Regional Robotics Championship Saturday at the UTPB gym.

Team check-in is at 7:30 a.m.; 9 a.m. is inspections/team interviews; followed by the qualification round at 12:45 p.m.

Elimination matches are at 6:30 p.m. and the awards and closing ceremony is at 7 p.m.

This championship tests the autonomous and operated robots designed by students in grades seven through 12. The designed robots will be tested by making them perform a series of tasks given by the organizers. The robots will be evaluated in the following categories: design, build, program, and test, a news release said. There will be 36 teams from around West Texas competing at the Championship. The top four teams will go on to compete at the state level meet.

The public is invited to attend.

ON THE NET

>> utpb.edu

Chili Cook-Off

Chapel Hill Baptist Church, 1820 E. 52nd St., has scheduled a Souper Bowl Chili Cook-Off from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday.

All proceeds go to fight hunger in Odessa and Ector County.

Wear a jersey or t-shirt to support your favorite team.

For more information, call 550-6080.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/sknzs4l

Chili Bowl Contest

Belmont Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth St., has scheduled its second annual Super Chili Bowl Contest from noon to 1 p.m. Sunday.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three entries, first place, $100; second place, $50; and third place, $25.

Admission is free.

Sign up to compete, call 332-0248.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/tjzfus3

Souper Bowl Party

Connection Christian Church, 4241 Tanglewood Lane, has scheduled a Souper Bowl Party from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

A contest between two teams will be conducted. A 49er barrel and a Chiefs barrel will be ready for those who want to donate canned goods to the West Texas Food Bank, whichever team attracts the most cans wins “Souper Bowl.”

There will be non-alcoholic drinks and snacks.

For more information, call 332-2954.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/wystgem

