American Tribute highlights courage, resilience

West Texans gathered in full force Thursday at Memorial Gardens Park to honor lives lost on 9/11 and pay tribute to local heroes that protected the community during the Odessa mass shooting.

The annual remembrance ceremony is an ongoing partnership between Prosperity Bank and the City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department.

Prosperity Bank Area President Mike Marshall said a display of 3,000 American flags will surround the park’s walkway and serve as an area for healing. Each flag represents a fallen officer or first responder and the display will remain up for viewing until Sept. 16.

“This is the year the community really needs this,” Marshall said. “We’re saddened but at the same time we also know this is our opportunity to stand together with love in our hearts and come together and be stronger than we were before.”

Mayor David Turner told audience members that the horrific event may have shaken Odessa to its core but said evil will not win the day.

“We’ll get through this,” Turner said. “We’re in a time of mourning but the sun will rise again and Odessa will shine brighter than ever.”

Law enforcement officers, first responders and medical personnel were recognized at the event for their actions that saved lives on Saturday. Community leaders have asked that residents continue sending positive thoughts and prayers to those injured in the shooting along with the families of those individuals.

City Pipe CEO Brett Lossin stood with company employees at the event. He said City Pipe has attended the American Tribute ceremony for 10 years.

Lossin said this year the event has a different tone compared to previous years considering the tragedy that took place within city limits.

“This year we did a donation drive to give money to the City of Odessa for bulletproof vests and we raised over $9,000 for the police department,” he said. “It all comes down to we support and appreciate the Texas Department of Public Safety, the City of Odessa and what our first responders do.”