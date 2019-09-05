  • September 5, 2019

American Tribute highlights courage, resilience - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

American Tribute highlights courage, resilience

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

  • Never Forget

    Odessa American/Mark Rogers

    Volunteers place American flags around Memorial Gardens Park after the An American Tribute 9-11 ceremony Thursday. The annual event was sponsored by Prosperity Bank.

View all 6 images in gallery.

Posted: Thursday, September 5, 2019 8:17 pm

American Tribute highlights courage, resilience By Courtney Borchert cborchert@oaoa.com Odessa American

West Texans gathered in full force Thursday at Memorial Gardens Park to honor lives lost on 9/11 and pay tribute to local heroes that protected the community during the Odessa mass shooting.

The annual remembrance ceremony is an ongoing partnership between Prosperity Bank and the City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department.

Prosperity Bank Area President Mike Marshall said a display of 3,000 American flags will surround the park’s walkway and serve as an area for healing. Each flag represents a fallen officer or first responder and the display will remain up for viewing until Sept. 16.

“This is the year the community really needs this,” Marshall said. “We’re saddened but at the same time we also know this is our opportunity to stand together with love in our hearts and come together and be stronger than we were before.”

Mayor David Turner told audience members that the horrific event may have shaken Odessa to its core but said evil will not win the day.

“We’ll get through this,” Turner said. “We’re in a time of mourning but the sun will rise again and Odessa will shine brighter than ever.”

Law enforcement officers, first responders and medical personnel were recognized at the event for their actions that saved lives on Saturday. Community leaders have asked that residents continue sending positive thoughts and prayers to those injured in the shooting along with the families of those individuals.

City Pipe CEO Brett Lossin stood with company employees at the event. He said City Pipe has attended the American Tribute ceremony for 10 years.

Lossin said this year the event has a different tone compared to previous years considering the tragedy that took place within city limits.

“This year we did a donation drive to give money to the City of Odessa for bulletproof vests and we raised over $9,000 for the police department,” he said. “It all comes down to we support and appreciate the Texas Department of Public Safety, the City of Odessa and what our first responders do.”

Contact Courtney Borchert at cborchert@oaoa.com or by calling 432-333-7768.

Posted in on Thursday, September 5, 2019 8:17 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
88°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: ESE at 9mph
Feels Like: 88°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 93°/Low 70°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 70s.

friday

weather
High 94°/Low 71°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.

saturday

weather
High 94°/Low 71°
A few clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7670 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2019, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]