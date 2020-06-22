MCH welcomes two new physicians

Medical Center Hospital ProCare recently added two new physicians — an orthopedic surgeon and a pediatrician.

Dr. Dinesh Gowda is the pediatrician at ProCare Healthy Kids, located at 3001 John Ben Shepperd Parkway, and Dr. Daniel Babbel is the orthopedic surgeon at ProCare Orthopedics at 519 N. Lincoln Ave.

Specializing in hands, wrists and elbows, Babbel came on board April 8.

Gowda started in October and cares for children from newborns to 18 years of age. His areas of specialty include newborn care, well-child visits, sick visits, immunizations, school physicals and he also sees asthma and ADHD patients, among others.

Babbel has been practicing for about nine years.

“People are always putting their hands where they’re not supposed to go, so it keeps me busy,” he said.

Babbel grew up in Grand Junction, Colo. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a bachelor’s degree in exercise science. He went to medical school at Creighton University in Omaha, Neb.

Residency training is five years in orthopedics and then Babbel put in an extra year in Oklahoma City working on hand, wrists and arms for a year and learning the details of how to be better in taking care of hands and hand injuries at Baptist Hospital and the University of Oklahoma.

“I think the great thing about orthopedics is that our treatments get people better. So often in medicine we’re dealing chronic conditions, so you treat them the best you can but you never cure it. But in orthopedics, a patient walks in with a problem and a lot of times you can present them with a solution. You have a good chance of getting people better. There’s a lot of unfortunate diseases going on that there’s not a good cure, so you’re just trying to support and help the patient the best you can but there’s not always a fix with so much of what our bodies undergo during life,” Babbel said.

He decided to specialize in hands, wrists and elbows because of the intricacies of what hands can do.

“I think the second reason, which it took me a while to realize, my dad when he was in college was playing with some fireworks and he blew off most of his fingers. This was way back in the 60s, so at that time there was talk that he might lose his entire hand. But there was a hand surgeon who was able to save what’s left of his hands, which is a couple nubs of fingers and part of his thumb so I grew up with that, I saw how functional he was with only one part of his hand and I think subconsciously that always made me gravitate towards taking care of hand injuries,” Babbel said.

The variety of potential hand injuries from the oilfield is part of what drew Babbel to Odessa from Wichita Falls. When someone needs help, he said, they don’t have to go off to a faraway university or somewhere else. They can get care in Odessa. He added that there is a hand surgeon from Midland, Dr. Matthew Brown, who covers for him.

Over the years, Babbel said, care has improved.

“So often wound care now is a very reasonable option instead of amputations. We can get stuff to heal. We have better implants, as far as plates and screws things such as that that allow us to get better stability of broken bones. The wound care and then the internal hardware advances have been pretty huge that allow us to take care of a lot of these injuries that previously probably would have resulted in amputations or just lack of function,” he said.

Babbel moved to Odessa from Wichita Falls where he and his family were for eight and a half years. He and his wife, Sarah, have five children.

Although he hasn’t been with ProCare long, Gowda has been in Odessa for seven years working for Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

“I was born and raised in India. I graduated from one of the best medical schools in India. I did my pediatric residency from New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving. I was chosen to be a chief resident and stayed there for another year as a chief resident. I was supervising 24 residents and teaching them. I started my tenure with Texas Tech University and worked there for seven years …,” Gowda said.

He added that he also was an associate professor at Texas Tech and contributed significantly to medical education. Gowda is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics, is a fellow of the organization and an active member of the Texas Pediatric Society.

Gowda, who has been in practice for almost 10 years, said he moved to ProCare because he wanted to do more clinical work and provide service to the community.

“I decided to become a pediatrician in medical school because I always enjoyed being around kids and also volunteered in pediatric hospitals during my high school years. So they’re just fun, playful, sincere and very trusting,” Gowda said. “So many of the pediatric problems are treatable and it gives me immense pleasure watching those kids getting better. After being in practice for almost 10 years … I am certain that I made the right choice.”

He added that he loves being able to see his patients grow and change.

“I’ve enjoyed the relationships … I’ve built with the families,” Gowda said, whether it’s prescribing medications or just giving them advice.

“There’s nothing as rewarding as having a parent say thank you,” he said.

Gowda and his wife, who is a hospitalist at MCH, have two children, a son and a daughter.

The last couple of months, he said, have been slow due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he encourages parents to bring their children in for immunizations.

Patients also are offered telemedicine, but if they do want to come in, he and his fellow physicians see them in the afternoon.

“Lately we’re having very few sick visits because the schools are closed. We don’t really see a lot of sick patients,” Gowda said.

He added that the clinic’s goal is to provide exceptional pediatric care in a warm, nurturing environment. The clinic also believes in complete and comprehensive care for children.

“We are extremely pleased to have Dr. Gowda and Dr. Babbel join our health system,” said Russell Tippin, president and CEO of Medical Center Health System. “With a growing population, it’s important to have an experienced and caring pediatrician like Dr. Gowda for families to have access to. With us also being right in the middle of the oil patch, it’s important to have an orthopedic surgeon like Dr. Babbel to handle the array of oil field injuries we see constantly. We are very lucky to have them on our team.”