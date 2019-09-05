Sewell buys Midland Cadillac, Buick

The Sewell Family of Companies on Thursday announced the acquisition of Midland Cadillac and Midland Buick GMC. The automotive dealerships will now be known as Sewell Cadillac of Midland and Sewell Buick GMC of Midland respectively. After over a century in the automotive business, Collin Sewell and his family are excited to begin serving the Permian Basin’s Cadillac Buick GMC clientele on Wall Street in Midland, a news release indicated.

In the near future, the dealership will receive all-new facilities similar to the footprint of Sewell Ford Lincoln in Odessa to care further for their customers and guests. Complimentary loaner cars, and a true VIP Concierge service will be just a few of the amenities offered at the dealership.

The Sewell Family of Companies was founded in 1911 by Edward Franklin Sewell and is today led by the fourth generation of the Sewell family, Collin Sewell. Sewell currently represents Ford and Lincoln in Odessa, BMW in Midland, Chevrolet Buick GMC in Andrews, and Toyota in Wichita Falls. Sewell is the second oldest automotive family in operation in the entire state of Texas; finding its roots in a hardware store owned by EF Sewell. In the beginning, Ford Model T’s were assembled from a crate box at the hardware store. Today, with more than 500 team members, Sewell is a President’s Award winner for customer satisfaction, one of the 10 largest employers in Ector County, and is involved both in time and resources in the communities the family represents.