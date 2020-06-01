United Ways of Texas launched statewide survey

The survey can be filled out by all Texas families at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/txcovid19impact. H-E-B is also partnering with the United Ways of Texas for Texans Helping Texans.

“Every Texas family has felt the impact of COVID19 and even though much of our state has re-opened, life remains uncertain,” said Adrianna Cuellar Rojas, United Ways of Texas President and CEO in a release. “This survey represents an opportunity to better understand the impact that COVID19 has had on Texans, to help inform state and community leaders in how best to support Texans in need.”