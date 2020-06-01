  • June 1, 2020

United Ways of Texas launched statewide survey

United Ways of Texas launched statewide survey

Posted: Monday, June 1, 2020 4:45 pm

oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

United Ways of Texas launched a new statewide survey Monday to assess the economic impact that COVID-19 has placed on Texas families. It’s a survey that takes less than 10 minutes and includes questions about paying bills, mental health, and getting other essential needs.

The survey can be filled out by all Texas families at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/txcovid19impact. H-E-B is also partnering with the United Ways of Texas for Texans Helping Texans.

“Every Texas family has felt the impact of COVID19 and even though much of our state has re-opened, life remains uncertain,” said Adrianna Cuellar Rojas, United Ways of Texas President and CEO in a release. “This survey represents an opportunity to better understand the impact that COVID19 has had on Texans, to help inform state and community leaders in how best to support Texans in need.” 

Posted in on Monday, June 1, 2020 4:45 pm.

