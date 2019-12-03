Empty Stocking is lacking

The 25th year of the Empty Stocking Fund ends soon and has a goal of $100,000 and that won’t be met without your help. Funds stay in Ector County and help needy families like that of Billy, not his real name, who is incarcerated but wrote the Salvation Army to help locate the mother of his children because she is struggling financially and he wants their children to have a merry Christmas. This family can be helped through the Empty Stocking Fund, an annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army.

Empty Stocking Funds go for a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree. Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St., or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. ZIP codes for both are 79761. Call the Salvation Army at 332-0738.

The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $1.9 million. Donate online.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/ybgnwnzw