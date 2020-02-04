UTPB to close

Due to increasing bad weather and hazardous road conditions, the University of Texas Permian Basin is cancelling evening classes for Tuesday.

UT Permian Basin and UTPB STEM Academy will also be closed all day on Wednesday. The university encourages students, faculty, and staff to stay home and safe. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the region, a news release said.

On-campus dining will be available to students from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

Please note, the Champions Fund Signing Day Breakfast which was scheduled for 7 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5 has been cancelled.

The university will re-open to regular hours on Thursday.