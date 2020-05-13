CAF offers salute from the sky

It was a show of support from above that drew West Texans outside to look to the skies as historic planes honored those working the COVID-19 frontlines.

Wednesday morning, hospital employees, first responders and the rest of Odessa and Midland were greeted by a flyover of war planes.

The Commemorative Air Force High Sky Wing flew in a formation of historic warbirds over the cities of Odessa and Midland as part of “A Salute to the Spirit of West Texas”.

The event was held in honor of people who have been working on the frontlines, battling the COVID-19 crisis. The Commemorative Air Force High Sky Wing flew over Odessa Wednesday morning to show support for the fight against COVID-19 in West Texas. The 6 warbirds consisting of five T-6's and a Cessna 310 flew around both Midland and Odessa Hospitals before heading back to the air strip.

For employees watching from Medical Center Hospital, the sight was a great show of support.

“I was just in awe of everything,” Marisol Carapia, an MCH compliance coordinator, said. “It’s something that we don’t normally see in the area. It’s a great tribute to the healthcare workers. It’s great support for this industry. It’s appreciated.”

The warbird formation consisted of 10 aircraft that launched from Midland International Air and Space Port and flew over the cities of Odessa and Midland.

The flight lasted about an hour as the public looked up to see the planes.

“We’re all in this together,” MCH compliance coordinator Marsha Dummer said. “It just means that we’re all going to get through this. It’s great seeing the planes come out and support all the first responders and health care workers.”

Carapia is not the only hospital employee who’s experienced the troubles in the healthcare industry during the past two months from COVID-19.

“A hospital is either where a happy event or a sad event is going on,” Carapia said. “Just having this pandemic happening, it makes you appreciate life and everything because by the time this is over and when this is over, everyone will be impacted in some shape or form. Working or knowing someone that’s been affected by it makes you appreciate day to day life and not taking everything for granted.”

Dummer said that it has felt very different around the Medical Center Hospital for the last couple of weeks.

“It’s been totally different,” Dummer said. “We’re in a different environment because nobody is coming to the hospital right now but we’re still doing our job. It’s been very quiet, other than the people inside.”