  • February 22, 2020

Quick Hits Feb. 22

Posted: Saturday, February 22, 2020 5:30 am

Vote Early

The following locations are available for early voting in the March 3 joint primary election:

>> Ector County Courthouse, Annex Room 104, 1010 E. Eighth St.: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Feb. 28.

>> Medical Center Hospital Primary Care West, 6030 W. University Blvd., Westlake Hardware, 4652 E. University Blvd., Odessa College Sports Center, the Family Health Center, 840 W. Clements St.: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. today; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday; 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Feb. 28.

 

String-a-bration

Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale has scheduled the Permian Basin String Quartet String-a-bration from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at First United Methodist Church, 300 N. Main St., Midland.

The event will include Simple Gifts, arr. Matthew Naughtin; String Quartet No. 15 in A Minor, Op. 132 - Ludwig van Beethoven; Amazing Grace, arr. Jennifer Higdon; and String Quartet No. 2 in C Major, Op. 36, Benjamin Britten.

General admission is $15 and students are free.

For more information, call 800-514-3849.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/rrg7lxc

 

Rotary Celebrity Roast

The Odessa Rotary Club has scheduled its sixth annual Rotary Celebrity Roast honoring Jimmy Goates Friday at the Odessa Country Club, 1 Fairway Drive.

Cash bar opens at 6:30 p.m. and dinner and program starts at 7 p.m. The event is slightly irreverent, hysterically funny (not recommended for children).

Rotary master is Larry Melton and Roasters will be Gina Gordan, Kirk Edwards, Mickey Jones and Mike George.

Table sponsorships are available. All proceeds go to supporting the Odessa Rotary Club's international project for the Sitotwet Children's Home in Kericho, Kenya through Care Highway International.

For tables or tickets, call Pat Austin at 432-556-3198 or odessarotaryroast@gmail.com.

ON THE NET

>> carehighway.org

