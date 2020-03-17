Quick Hits March 17

COVID-19 cases

The Texas Health and Human Services website offers updated numbers on cases of COVID-19 (cornonavirus) confirmed cases in Texas.

As of 7:00pm Monday, there were:

Total Texas cases: 57

Harris County had the most cases at 10 and Fort Bend County had 9. There were no reported confirmed cases in either Ector or Midland Counties by press time.

In the United States, the cdc.gov site, showed 3,487 total cases and 68 deaths as of 7:00pm Monday. That was with 46 states and the District of Columbia reporting. The data includes both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

Visit the Texas site at dshs.state.tx.us or the CDC site at https: //www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html

Local info

>>All scheduled Odessa Municipal Court appearances including open court, pre-trials, jury trials and bench trials have been cancelled for the months of March and April. This includes jury duty. Those who are issued citations or have questions about existing citations may call the Odessa Municipal Court at (432) 335-3300.

>> Mission Fitness at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness will be closed today through March 30 at the direction of Medical Center Hospital.

>>The Odessa Ministerial Alliance has cancelled the remaining portion of its 2020 Community Lunch and Worship Series due to the COVID-19 crisis.

“ We are saddened by this, but we felt we needed to be cautious and participate in what our city and health officials are asking us as a community to do,” said OMA President Greg Morris. “We look forward to next year and all that God has for our community.”

>>The City of Odessa has cancelled the Ray Stoker Jr. Memorial Highway Dedication, which was scheduled Thursday.

>> A ribbon-cutting and reception for the American Red Cross scheduled March 26 for a new Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV).

>>The Odessa Arts office is closed until April 1. Also, t he Black & White Ball will be postponed until the fall and Books in the Basin is cancelled along with all Arts Advocacy month activities will be suspended, including a visit from Randy Cohen from Americans for the Arts.

>>The Midland Community Healthcare Services on Monday detailed that per guidance from the CDC that all Midland clinics must utilize social distancing. There will be no walk in patients or unscheduled visits to any of the clinics. All must have an appointment.

Other corona news

Parkland Health & Hospital System in Dallas began drive-through testing of patients, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Testing will only be by appointment and for current Parkland patients, first responders and health care workers. People will be interviewed by phone before they’re approved for testing.

On Friday, San Antonio opened the state’s first drive-through coronavirus testing facility that is prioritizing health care workers and first responders. Gov. Greg Abbott announced more drive-through testing sites would open in Texas’ major cities including Houston, Dallas and Austin in the coming weeks after he declared the coronavirus a statewide public health disaster Friday. The announcement came amid widespread criticism that testing for COVID-19 has been too limited.

Austin’s first drive-through coronavirus testing center also opened Friday at the hospital group Baylor Scott & White’s North Austin clinic, located off Braker Lane near The Domain shopping center.

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS