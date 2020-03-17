  • March 17, 2020

Quick Hits March 17 - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

Quick Hits March 17

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 17, 2020 6:30 am

Quick Hits March 17 oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

COVID-19 cases

The Texas Health and Human Services website offers updated numbers on cases of COVID-19 (cornonavirus) confirmed cases in Texas.

As of 7:00pm Monday, there were:

Total Texas cases: 57

Harris County had the most cases at 10 and Fort Bend County had 9. There were no reported confirmed cases in either Ector or Midland Counties by press time.

In the United States, the cdc.gov site, showed 3,487 total cases and 68 deaths as of 7:00pm Monday. That was with 46 states and the District of Columbia reporting. The data includes both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

Visit the Texas site at dshs.state.tx.us or the CDC site at https: //www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases-in-us.html

Local info

>>All scheduled Odessa Municipal Court appearances including open court, pre-trials, jury trials and bench trials have been cancelled for the months of March and April. This includes jury duty. Those who are issued citations or have questions about existing citations may call the Odessa Municipal Court at (432) 335-3300.

>> Mission Fitness at the MCH Center for Health and Wellness will be closed today through March 30 at the direction of Medical Center Hospital.

>>The Odessa Ministerial Alliance has cancelled the remaining portion of its 2020 Community Lunch and Worship Series due to the COVID-19 crisis.

We are saddened by this, but we felt we needed to be cautious and participate in what our city and health officials are asking us as a community to do,” said OMA President Greg Morris. “We look forward to next year and all that God has for our community.”

>>The City of Odessa has cancelled the Ray Stoker Jr. Memorial Highway Dedication, which was scheduled Thursday.

>> A ribbon-cutting and reception for the American Red Cross scheduled March 26 for a new Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV).

>>The Odessa Arts office is closed until April 1. Also, t he Black & White Ball will be postponed until the fall and Books in the Basin is cancelled along with all Arts Advocacy month activities will be suspended, including a visit from Randy Cohen from Americans for the Arts.

>>The Midland Community Healthcare Services on Monday detailed that per guidance from the CDC that all Midland clinics must utilize social distancing. There will be no walk in patients or unscheduled visits to any of the clinics. All must have an appointment.

Other corona news

Parkland Health & Hospital System in Dallas began drive-through testing of patients, The Dallas Morning News reported.

Testing will only be by appointment and for current Parkland patients, first responders and health care workers. People will be interviewed by phone before they’re approved for testing.

On Friday, San Antonio opened the state’s first drive-through coronavirus testing facility that is prioritizing health care workers and first responders. Gov. Greg Abbott announced more drive-through testing sites would open in Texas’ major cities including Houston, Dallas and Austin in the coming weeks after he declared the coronavirus a statewide public health disaster Friday. The announcement came amid widespread criticism that testing for COVID-19 has been too limited.

Austin’s first drive-through coronavirus testing center also opened Friday at the hospital group Baylor Scott & White’s North Austin clinic, located off Braker Lane near The Domain shopping center.

>> FROM STAFF REPORTS

Posted in on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 6:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
64°
Humidity: 90%
Winds: SSE at 10mph
Feels Like: 63°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 53°
Afternoon thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 77°/Low 53°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 50s.

thursday

weather
High 69°/Low 43°
Windy with a few clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]