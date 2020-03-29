Musician provides joy to coworkers

After a particularly rough day at his barista job at the Press Café at Sewell Ford Lincoln at Parks Legado, Artist King sat down to play the Steinway piano in the lobby.

Collin Sewell, president of The Sewell Family of Companies, posted a video on Instagram of King pouring his heart out on the ivories. It was a piece he had composed himself.

“I just got off my shift and I thought everyone was gone … It was crazy that day. All the coronavirus and stuff and I went to go and sit down and play this piece that I’ve been composing for quite a while. It’s a piece that I just like to play. It’s got big, open intervals. It’s very Americana, Copelandesque. It’s got a lot of octaves in it and perfect fifths, so it gives your brain space to think about opportunities and actually the piece is kind of inspired by the landscape in West Texas …,” King said.

A music major at Odessa College who is now attending University of Texas Permian Basin studying visual art with an emphasis in graphic design and a minor in marketing. King has been at the Press Café for six months. He noticed the player piano Steinway right off.

“When I started working here, I asked would I ever be able to play the piano when I was off my shift. They didn’t know that I really played the piano, but yeah it was something special. I was kind of early before I shifted. I came at 5:30 in the morning before my 6 o’clock shift,” he said.

Now the café has gotten very busy offering curbside and pick-up orders. Being able to sit down and play really helps relieve the stress.

King noted that the food industry is being looked at under a microscope right now. They have to wash their hands every half hour and put on new gloves while also adjusting to new rules about food handling.

King has been studying the piano for about 15 years.

“I started composing pieces in college when I started doing music theory and started understanding the process. … That piece that I was playing in the video, that was a piece that came to me when I was in college and what’s funny is it came to me at a time in college when I was under a lot of stress and anytime I sat at the piano before I practiced my … lesson pieces I would just warm up with that piece because, like I said, the sounds are so open and it’s full of just opportunity. You just think, ‘I have all this space to breathe,’” he said.

Sewell the day he heard King play was one where he had a long list of things to accomplish and this offered a moment of peace — a calm in the storm.

He knew someone was playing the piano, instead of it playing on its own.

“… It had a little more soul and it had a little more heart to it and I just knew that it was somebody else,” Sewell said.

He added that King had asked him before if he could play it and Sewell had never heard him before that time. In that moment, Sewell said he sensed that was an instant when everything was right and everything was as it should be.

He noted that King has an amazing God-given talent and skill that brought great joy and peace to everyone.

“I think it is in these times that those moments are appreciated even more,” Sewell said.

He added that on any given day, he’s not sure he would have appreciated it as much as he did in that moment and it brought a smile to his face.

“… What’s interesting is that once you see a glimpse of someone like that, you never look at them quite the same because now ... you get a glimpse into their soul. …,” Sewell said.

When he’s not at the Press Café, King runs media and provides special music for St. Andrew Cumberland Presbyterian Church and sings in the choir at First United Methodist Church under the direction of David Corman, who was his voice teacher at Odessa College.