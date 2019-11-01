  • November 1, 2019

Quick Hits Nov. 1 - Odessa American: Local News

Quick Hits Nov. 1

Posted: Friday, November 1, 2019 6:00 am

Quick Hits Nov. 1

Don’t forget to vote

Early voting continues with the 2019 constitutional amendments election.

Election Day is Tuesday but voters can avoid the lines and vote early.

Early voting is 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at the Ector County Courthouse Annex. There are 10 propositions on the ballot.

For a column explaining the props visit tinyurl.com/y27ukcq4.

 

Men’s health event

Odessa Regional Medical Center has scheduled a free event to promote men’s health and early detection from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Westlake Ace Hardeware, 4652 E. University Blvd.

Lunch will be provided and men's health screenings, including lab work, a colorectal cancer screening questionnaire, a check for diabetes (A1C level), cholesterol (lipid panel) and thyroid (TSH).

Men who get the health screening will also receive a 10 percent discount off their purchase at Westlake Ace Hardware.

ON THE NET

>> odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org

 

Dia De Los Muertos

Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Dia De Los Muertos Community Art Day from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

There will be a screening of the movie “Coco” (12:30 p.m.), hands-on art activities, performances, music by Mariachi Armonia and refreshments.

The event is free and open to the public.

For information, call 550-9696 ext. 213 or email education@noelartmuseum.org.

ON THE NET

>> noelartmuseum.org

 

Parade

Dia De Los Muertos Parade is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. Saturday at East Pool Road and Dixie Boulevard and end at the Ector County Cemetery.

No entry fee required to participate.

For information, call Jesse Porras at 770-9423.

ON THE NET

>> tinyurl.com/yyulvzr5

 

Region Choir Concert

The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a TMEA Region VI Middle School/Junior High/Freshman Region Choir Concert at 4 p.m. Saturday at Bonham Middle School, 2201 E. 21st St.

Tickets are $5.

For information, email Robert.Rodgers@ectorcountyisd.org.

 

High School Region Choir Concert

The Ector County Independent School District has scheduled a TMEA Region VI High School Region Choir Concert at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Permian High School, 1800 E. 42nd St.

Tickets are $5.

For information, email Trenton.Davis@midlandisd.net.

 

Disability services

Texas Health and Human Services offers information and services for those with disabilities who need long-term care services.

For more information, call 877-541-7905.

ON THE NET

>> hhs.texas.gov

