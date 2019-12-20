What's Going On Dec. 20

ODESSA

>> The Lift, 1401 E. Seventh St., has scheduled a Toy Drive from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. Donations may dropped off for ages 12 and older. There will be characters and face painting, car club bike and cars on show. Call 332-4735 or visit tinyurl.com/upewwgy.

>> St. John's Episcopal Church, 401 N. County Road West, has scheduled a fall recital from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. today. Visit tinyurl.com/t2kd7c3.

>> Northside Senior Center, 1225 N. Adams Ave., has scheduled a Christmas dance featuring Tommy & The Boys from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. today. Bring a dish to share. Admission is $5. Call 337-5281.

>> Oscar Ornelas is scheduled to perform from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. today at The Hemingway, 3952 E. 42nd St., Suite 0. Visit tinyurl.com/wwzpfm6.

>> The Ector County Library, 321 W. Fifth St., has scheduled puppet show for children ages 2 through sixth grade from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Call 332-0633 or visit ector.lib.tx.us.

>> Downtown Street Market Weekend has been scheduled from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at 619 N. Grant Ave. Visit tinyurl.com/ubcmq98.

>> The Humane Society of Odessa has a giving tree in their office at 7012 W. Mockingbird Lane. People can select a gift for a shelter pet and make their holiday season special. Call 381-5503 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Visit odessahumanesociety.org.

>> Odessa Animal Control, 910 W. 42nd St., is seeking to find temporary foster homes for all the animals in the shelter starting Monday. The shelter will provide food for your loving foster animal. All fosters parents will sign a waiver. All animals can be brought back the day after Thursday or consider adopting. Stop by the shelter or for more details, call 368-3527.

>> Downtown Odessa has scheduled Winterfest, a collection of fun-filled, family friendly holiday activities from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 31, each Saturday through New Year's Eve at Noel Heritage Plaza, 301 W. Fifth St. Scheduled activities include: Snow-Odessa weekend, Saturday; Merry-achi Fiesta, Dec. 28; and New Year's Eve Downtown, Dec. 31. An outdoor ice skating rink, live music and more is also include. Visit tinyurl.com/y6pdwwyo.

>> Panda Express and Coca-Cola Company have teamed up to help Medical Center Health System this holiday season through its Get a Coke & Give Good Cheer initiative through Dec. 28. Customers who purchase a Coca-Cola beverage at Panda will donated (up to $250,000) to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

>> City of Odessa Parks and Recreation Department has scheduled Starbright Village from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. through Jan. 1, 2020 at McKinney Park, 625 W. Pool Road. Santa Land with Santa will take place from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. each Friday and Saturday through Saturday. Donations are welcome to help keep this event free and add new displays for next year. Visit tinyurl.com/ycjgoq4m.

>> The SandHills Stock Show & Rodeo has been scheduled from Jan. 3-11, 2020 at the Ector County Coliseum, 4201 Andrews Highway. For the full schedule of events, visit sandhillsstockshow.com.

>> Master Gardeners has scheduled a certified Master Gardener volunteer series Jan. 11-May 2, 2020. Orientation will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11, 2020 at the Midland Agri office, 2445 E. Highway 80, Midland. Thereafter, classes will be held on a rotating schedule in the Midland and Ector county extension offices from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday. The cost is $250 and includes the Master Gardener handbook, tee shirt, name badge and a soil analysis and basic instruction in horticulture. Trainees must attend the core training classes and volunteer for at least 60 hours to become certified. Once certified, Master Gardeners need only attend 12 hours of instruction and give 30 hours of volunteer time annually in the Permian Basin. Topics include tree biology, soil and plant nutrients, botany, landscape design, composting, rainwater harvesting and more. Pre-registration is required. To register, call 686-4700 or email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu.

>> Crisis Center of West Texas has scheduled its sixth annual Dancing with West Texas Stars fundraiser on Feb. 8. Twelve West Texas Stars have paired with their talented partners to dance the night away and raise funds to end sexual assault and domestic violence in West Texas. Individual donations and ticket purchases may cast their votes now for their favorite dance team, to help them get closer to the grand prize, the Mirror Ball Trophy. The team with the most votes by noon on Feb. 7 wins. For Star bios, information, tickets or to donation, visit ccwtx.org/dwwts.

>> Ellen Noël Art Museum, 4909 E. University Blvd., has scheduled Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts Exhibition through Feb. 23, 2020. Call 550-9696.

>> The Odessa Barrios Lions Club meets at 9 a.m. on the first and third Saturday of each month at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

>> The Odessa Ante Meridian Lions Club meets at 8 a.m. Saturdays at Mi Casa Restaurant, 1301 N. West County Road.

MIDLAND

>> The Midland Senior Citizens Center, 3303 W. Illinois Ave., No.18, Midland, has scheduled a Christmas Dance with DJ Frank Sandoval from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. today. Admission is $5. Call 432-681-7636.

>> Casa de Amigos, 1101 Garden Lane, Midland, are seeking VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) volunteers. The VITA program offers free income tax preparation to low income individuals and families VITA is sponsored and overseen by the IRS. Tax preparations runs from mid-February through April 15, 2020. No experience needed. Volunteers will receive free training and certification by the IRS. Call Alba Glueck at 682- 9701 or email aglueck@casadeamigosmidland.org. Visit tinyurl.com/tpp6xlc.

>> The Museum of the Southwest, 1705 W Missouri Ave, Midland, presents Vaquero: Genesis of the Texas Cowboy, an exhibition created by the Wittliff Collections at the Alkek Library, Texas State University-San Marcos, presented in partnership with Humanities Texas, the state affiliate for the National Endowment for the Humanities. The exhibition will be available through Jan. 17, 2020. In the early 1970’s, noted Texas historian Joe Frantz offered Bill Wittliff a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – to visit a ranch in northern Mexico where the vaqueros still worked cattle in traditional ways. Wittliff photographed the vaqueros as they went about daily chores that had changed little since the first Mexican cow herders learned to work cattle from a horse’s back. Wittliff captured a way of life that now exists only in memory and in the photographs included in this exhibition. The exhibition features sixty-two digital carbon prints with bilingual narrative text that reveal the muscle, sweat and drama that went into roping a calf in thick brush or breaking a wild horse in the saddle. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Call 683-2882 or visit museumsw.org.