Roossinck steps up at Westover

The Rev. Mark Roossinck considers himself primarily to be a teacher and he applies that skill to his work as pastor of Westover Baptist Church at 2540 N. Torrance Ave.

Succeeding the retiring Rev. Terry Wright, who served for 30 years, the Rev. Roossinck had been teaching from the Book of Ephesians, which he says is inspirational on multiple levels.

“Chapter Two says we are seated with Christ in the heavenly realms and in Chapter Four Paul writes about living the Christian life and what that looks like from day to day,” he said. “The key is to live it out by faith in Christ, loving one another, treating one another with respect and working at getting along.

“If we’re part of God’s family, we need to live in a certain way.”

Roossinck is a 58-year-old native of Grand Rapids, Mich., who worked in a factory that machined parts for conveyor systems before he took degrees in Bible and organizational leadership at the Grand Rapids School of the Bible and Music and Cornerstone University there.

He served churches in his hometown and in Vestaburg and Ostego, Mich., worked as a supply preacher through the Basin Baptist Network and did staff training at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center before accepting the Westover Baptist assignment.

Roossinck and his wife Sue have two children and five grandchildren. His church averages 80 people at its 10:45 a.m. Sunday services.

“The Sermon on the Mount is basically Jesus teaching how we need to live in this world,” he said. “I like to take God’s word and make it practical in people’s lives and the Sermon on the Mount is excellent in that regard.

“The outcome of turning to Jesus and following him is a very positive thing.”

Vine Baptist Church Pastor Johnny Touchstone said Roossinck “is a really good Bible teacher who has a good heart for people.

“Mark likes to visit and build relationships,” said the Rev. Touchstone, noting that Roossinck was his associate pastor.

“He and Sue invited people over to their house to eat and visit, just to get to know them. Mark loves to study and is disciplined in that. He thrust me back into studying more.”

Touchstone said Roossinck “is very transparent.

“He likes to use the phrase ‘vulnerable before God and man,’” he said. “He loves the Lord and loves people.”